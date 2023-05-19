This External GPU Dock Packs RDNA 3 Radeon Graphics And Fits In Your Pocket





GPD is refreshing its Win Max 2 gaming console for 2023 with substantially more graphics horsepower compared to its predecessors. The console not only includes new internals -- including beefy RDNA3 integrated graphics -- but comes with an external GPU dock featuring a dedicated Radeon RX 7600M XT GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

According to GPD’s own benchmark analysis, its Win Max 2 paired to the 7600M XT GPU dock, was able to match the performance of a desktop RTX 3070 at 1440P on average in 22 titles, including some demanding games such as Microsoft Flight Simulator, and Cyberpunk 2077. The RX 7600M XT is a mid-range mobile GPU, featuring AMD’s latest RDNA3 architecture, that's packing 4096 cores, 8GB of GDDR6 memory, a boost clock of 2615MHz, and a power rating of 120W.







