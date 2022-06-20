CATEGORIES
home News

Remember That 3D Printed LEGO Brick With An OLED Display? Watch It Play Doom

by Lane BabuderMonday, June 20, 2022, 02:22 PM EDT
doom hero
In gaming, people are in either one of two camps. In 2007 one camp was "Will it run Crysis?," which is still a meme to this day. The other camp is, "Can I put Doom on it?" The answer to the latter is almost always "Yes" these days.

Almost like the improv training that many actors go through, quite often the answer to putting Doom on something happens to be "Yes, and..." This particular little project happens to be a slightly different question and answer. The question is "Can I make a working LEGO display screen?" The answer just happens to be "Yes, and it can play Doom!"
Ultimately the device is only really just used as a display output, but that's fine. The original Doom only ran on a maximum resolution of 320x240 pixels, which is a 4:3 physical aspect ratio. This means on the small square OLED display it fits just fine. That said this is just the latest in a very long line of Doom devices, a list that includes tiny Arduino devices, refrigerators, and even Doom running from within other games.

Admittedly the visual experience is, well, not good. But it is still really cool. We, of course, reported on the original project a couple of weeks ago, which we still think is super neat. We would love to see a components list for this device, though. It would definitely be interesting to see an array of these generate a big wall. Think about if there was an official working display Goldeneye 007 satellite control center room from LEGO. These make that possible (theoretically).

lego radar
A RADAR-looking display on the LEGO OLED Brick

This little project that creator James Brown made was intended to make his LEGO sets just a little more "Interactive." We then pointed out that LEGO needs to hire this guy, because we want to see these interactive sets at retail. Make it happen, LEGO!
Tags:  Gaming, OLED, doom, modding, LEGO
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment