CATEGORIES
home News
by Shane McGlaunThursday, February 27, 2020, 12:43 PM EDT

Samsung Rolls Out Galaxy S20 Ultra Patch To Address Camera Autofocus Woes

s20 ultra camera

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is a very expensive smartphone that currently sits at the top of the range for Samsung. As an expensive and high-end device packed with features, reviewers and consumers expect the device to operate flawlessly. Unfortunately for some reviewers of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, that wasn't the case. Some reviewers have had issues with the camera array on the smartphone.

That camera array has a 108MP primary sensor, a 48MP periscope zoom lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. The array also fits in a 0.3MP ToF sensor. Early reviews indicated that there was an issue with the focusing of the camera that caused pulsing along with problems concerning macro focus on the camera.

Samsung paid attention to the issues since it wants the smartphone to be near-perfect at launch, and has begun to roll out a patch for the smartphone. The update brings improvements for the autofocus capability of the smartphone along with Android security patches for March 2020. The new firmware is G988NKSU1ATBR and is rolling out first in South Korea. The update might also land for the other devices in the Galaxy S20 range in the coming days.

Gadget leaker Ice Universe had focus issues on its Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphone and has stated that after the update the auto-focus was improved. It remains to be seen if "improved" means that the device functions as expected. Reports claim that the focus issues meant sometimes the camera would never focus on a subject.

In other Galaxy S20 news, we learned this week that the smartphones will feature Samsung's first dedicated data security chip inside.



Tags:  Samsung, (krx:005930), galaxy s20, galaxy s20 ultra
Via:  XDA-Developers
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms