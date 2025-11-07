Did NVIDIA Cancel Its GeForce RTX 50 Super Refresh? Not So Fast





A fresh rumor surrounding NVIDIA's upcoming (or perhaps, no longer upcoming) GeForce RTX 50 Super series refresh is circulating like wildfire this morning. According to the latest unofficial chatter, NVIDIA has outright pulled the plug on its Super refresh for Blackwell due to a "crazy shortage" of memory products, including 3GB GDDR7 chips.





The supposed bad news doesn't end there. It's also being claimed that rising prices for 2GB GDDR7 memory prices will drive up the cost of current GeForce RTX 50 series models. That would be most unfortunate, given that we've finally started to see a bit of stabilization in pricing on modern generation graphics cards, with some models like the GeForce RTX 5070 even dropping below MSRP

due to the crazy shortage recently, 3gb gddr7 cant make it to the consumer market for desktop, thus the super series is cancelled.

and the current models are expected to be more expensive very soon, because of the increasing cost of 2gb gddr7. pic.twitter.com/yMSMj1MjqJ — UNIKO's Hardware 🌏 (@unikoshardware) November 7, 2025

The rumor stems from UNIKO's Hardware, who stated on X that "due to the crazy shortage recently, 3GB GDDR7 can't make it to the consumer market for desktop, thus the Super series is cancelled." The post goes on to claim that "current models are expected to be more expensive very soon" because of soaring 2GB GDDR7 costs. But will any of this come to fruition?





A presumed cause for concern is a recent uptick in memory spot prices leading to tight supply. According to TrendForce, "buyers are snapping up quotes" for DRAM, which in turn is "sending spot prices soaring." The market research firm says DDR5 chips surged 30% this week.





"This week, the spot market has witnessed severe hoarding, with buyers purchasing as soon as they receive quotes, leading to soaring spot prices. This phenomenon is attributed to the persistently tight supply from suppliers and major module houses such as Kingston limiting their shipments," TrendForce said.





It's not clear if UNIKO's Hardware is extrapolating a presumed 3GB GDDR7 memory shortage from that information or if they're basing the claim on something else. Either way, it's certainly true that an AI gold rush is changing the landscape as it pertains to DRAM and NAND flash memory.





Where 3GB GDDR7 memory chips come into play is from the rumored upgrade in memory capacities for NVIDIA's Super models. While nothing is official, here are the models and specs that are said to comprise the Super series...

GeForce RTX 5080 Super: 10,752 CUDA cores, 24GB GDDR7, 256-bit bus, 1,024GB/s bandwidth, 415W TGP

10,752 CUDA cores, 24GB GDDR7, 256-bit bus, 1,024GB/s bandwidth, 415W TGP GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Super: 8,960 CUDA cores, 24GB GDDR7, 256-bit bus, 896GB/s bandwidth, 350W TGP

8,960 CUDA cores, 24GB GDDR7, 256-bit bus, 896GB/s bandwidth, 350W TGP GeForce RTX 5070 Super: 6,400 CUDA cores, 18GB GDDR7, 192-bit bus, 672GB/s bandwidth, 275W TGP

All three cards would employ 3GB GDDR7 memory modules instead of 2GB GDDR7 chips to arrive at each one's total memory capacity (eight chips on the 5080 Super and 5070 Ti Super, and six chips on the 5070 Super). If there is a shortage of 3GB GDDR7 memory chips, such as the ones SK hynix said it was prepping back in July, it could throw a wrench into NVIDIA's plans.









If a GeForce RTX 50 Super refresh is in the cards—and past launches suggest it's only a matter of time—challenges in memory supply would more likely cause a delay than an outright cancellation. NVIDIA can afford to be patient because (A) it's selling every GPU it can source, and (B) it's not really being challenged at the high-end by AMD (or Intel). The GeForce RTX 5090 is still king, and the GeForce RTX 5080 is not all that far behind, especially if you factor in DLSS 4 with multi frame generation.





NVIDIA's also shown time and again that it's willing to launch products without enough supply to meet full demand. We saw this with the higher-end GeForce RTX 50 series models, which for a long while were either not in stock, or priced way above NVIDIA's baseline MSRP by its add-in board partners.





In any event, we'll be monitoring the situation like we always do and will report any updates as they come in.