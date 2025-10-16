Amazon Drops GeForce RTX 5070 To $50 Below NVIDIA's MSRP For A Sweet GPU Deal





Now is your chance to score a GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card for its lowest price to date, with a killer deal on Amazon for a factory-overclocked model that is on sale for $50 below NVIDIA's baseline MSRP. To partially borrow a line from The Outer Limits, 'There is nothing wrong with your monitor. Do not attempt to adjust the picture'.





When the GeForce RTX 50 series first launched and for quite a while thereafter, grabbing a card at MSRP could be considered a deal in and of itself. To be fair, inflated prices for custom models by NVIDIA's add-in board (AIB) partners were more commonly applied to higher-end SKUs, and especially the GeForce RTX 5090. Still, it's been a tough stretch overall for gamers in need (or want) of a modern-generation GPU upgrade, but things are improving.





MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 Shadow 2X OC that's currently on sale for $499.99 at Amazon (9% off). We've seen cards drop to NVIDIA's starting MSRPs and even below on occasion, and that continues with thethat's currently on sale for













Sure, it's not a massive decrease in price, but it's $50 below the baseline $549 MSRP that NVIDIA attached to its mid-range gaming card based on Blackwell. You also get a minor factory overclock. At stock settings, MSI's custom card boosts to 2,542MH, which is a 30MHz over reference. To go higher, users can toggle an Extreme Performance mode (via MSI Center) to goose the boost clock to 2,557MHz for a slightly bigger 45MHz overclock.









The current deal put the GeForce RTX 5070 at $70 above the going rate for the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti (16GB). It has less VRAM at 12GB versus 16GB, but offers better performance, sometimes by a little bit and other times by quite a bit more than a little bit. You can check out our GeForce RTX 5060 Ti review for a bunch of benchmark comparisons.





Looking for a different Blackwell card? Here are the lowest prices on Amazon that we've found for every other model...

Those kind of small clock increases to the boost clock are not going to set the benchmarks ablaze, but whatever, it's a free performance bump even if just a very small one, and at a price that undercuts NVIDIA's pricing on its own Founders Edition model.