When NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Super Refresh Is Rumored To Launch





We're not even into the fall season yet, let alone winter, but it's not too early to start putting together a wish list for Santa Claus. Why is that? Persistent rumors claim NVIDIA is readying the launch of several GeForce RTX 50 Super models , and the latest chatter points to a release in time for the upcoming holiday season rather than in early 2026.





Up to this point, speculation has been that a GeForce RTX 50 Super refresh could happen at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January 2026, either by way of an announcement for a future launch, or an actual release. However, the folks at TweakTown say they've heard from "sources" that NVIDIA is not only targeting a reveal this holiday season, but an actual retail release as well.





"There has been some speculation and rumor that NVIDIA was planning on releasing them in early 2026 with a big CES 2026 reveal. However, based on information obtained from sources, the RTX 50 Super Series refresh is actually on track for a holiday 2025 or Q4 2025 release," the site states.





Will that actually happen? Anything is possible, though part of what makes this an interesting scenario is that it would mark the first time for a Super refresh to arrive less than a year after the initial series launch.





For example, NVIDIA kicked off the launch of its GeForce RTX 40 series (Ada Lovelace) with the GeForce RTX 4090 and 4080, both of which were announced in September 2022 during NVIDIA's Project Beyond event at GTC. Those cards then released on October 12, 2022 and November 16, 2022, respectively.





Then at CES in January 2024, NVIDIA announced its GeForce RTX 40 Super refresh , with the GeForce RTX 4070 Super being the first to launch on January 17, 2024. So that represented a 16-month gap from when the GeForce RTX 40 series was announced until the first GeForce RTX 40 Super card released, and a 15-month gap between both releases.

















Timing aside, past leaks and rumors suggest NVIDIA will launch three GeForce RTX 50 Super models, including the GeForce RTX 5080 Super, GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Super, and GeForce RTX 5070 Super with the following specs...