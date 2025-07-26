CATEGORIES
SK Hynix Preps Higher-Capacity GDDR7 Memory Chips For Next-Gen GPUs

by Paul LillySaturday, July 26, 2025, 10:19 AM EDT
During a recent earnings call, memory maker SK hynix confirmed that it is preparing bigger-capacity GDDR7 memory chips for future GPU launches. Specifically, the company is readying 24-gigabit (Gb)-based GDDR7 memory chips, or 3 gigabytes (GB) per module, in addition to supplying more 16Gb chips (2GB per module) that are already in production.

"For GPUs, we are preparing not only the 16-gigabit GDDR7 products currently in supply, but also 24 gigabit-based products to strengthen our leadership in the AI memory market with a diversified product portfolio," SK hynix president  Hyeon-Jong Song stated during the earnings call.

This means SK hynix will be joining Samsung in supplying 3GB GDDR7 modules to the market. So far, only NVIDIA has made the leap into GDDR7 territory with its latest-generation GPUs, as AMD opted for GDDR6 memory chips on its Radeon 9000 series (RDNA 4), and the same for Intel and its Arc Battlemage lineup.

NVIDIA has primarily tapped Samsung's 2GB GDDR7 memory modules for the bulk of its Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 50 series. The sole exception is the laptop version of the GeForce RTX 5090, which uses 3GB modules. And outside of the GeForce family, NVIDIA's RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell part also employs 3GB GDDR7 modules.

It is anyone's guess where SK hynix's 3GB GDDR7 modules will end up, but it's worth noting that NVIDIA is rumored to be readying a Super refresh of some GeForce RTX 50 series products, including a GeForce RTX 5080 Super, GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Super, and GeForce RTX 5070 Super.

Past leaks suggest that both the GeForce RTX 5080 Super and GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Super will feature 24GB of GDDR7 memory, which would comprise eight 3GB modules. Meanwhile, the GeForce RTX 5070 Super is expected to arrive with 18GB of GDDR7, comprised of six 3GB modules.

It remains to be seen if NVIDIA will source 3GB GDDR7 modules from SK hynix for the anticipated Super refresh. To that end, MEGAsizeGPU, a reliable leaker on X, posted in April that NVIDIA had "recently started use SK hynix GDDR7" for the GeForce RTX 50 series, starting with the GeForce RTX 5070.
