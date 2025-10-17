DDR5 Overclocking Officially Pops Off: 10600 MT/s on Air, 13010 MT/s Under LN2

Memory performance is a critically overlooked part of system performance among client users, especially gamers, and the reason is because memory overclocking is both tedious and risky, as it can produce silent data corruption even if an overclock seems stable. That's why we require extensive validation before considering a memory overclock to be "valid." Two new records have just appeared, so we're going to report on both of them: G.SKILL reaching a phenomenal 10.6 GT/sec on the AM5 platform, and German overclocker sergmann hitting a stunning 13.01 GT/sec on a Core Ultra 9 285K.

First up: the G.SKILL achievement, because it's arguably the more impressive of the two despite the lower transfer rate. It was done using air cooling, and all of the six Zen 4 CPU cores of the Ryzen 5 8500G processor were enabled. So saying, you could actually play games on this system configured this way. The timings are pretty tight, too, with a 1T command rate and a CAS latency of just 50 cycles.





Meanwhile, over in Germany, hardcore overclocker sergmann was pouring LN2 on his Core Ultra machine's memory slots to take a global first place on the HWBOT rankings for memory overclocking with a scorching speed of 13010 MT/s, or 13.01 Gbps. In the strictest sense, he's not actually the first to do this; another overclocker named Salty Croissant hit 13020 MT/s a couple of weeks ago. However, he didn't manage to get that score onto HWBOT, while sergmann did, which means he gets the credit for the achievement.





