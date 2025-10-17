DDR5 Overclocking Officially Pops Off: 10600 MT/s on Air, 13010 MT/s Under LN2
G.SKILL didn't say who performed this achievement, but whoever they are, they managed to crank out this over-10-Gigabit memory speed using a relatively affordable ASUS motherboard and a kit of Trident Z5 Royal Neo DDR5 RAM rated for just 6000 MT/s. You see, that's the secret, kids—almost all of the RAM out there is using just a very small handful of memory packages. The rating on the RAM kit is just what it was verified to run; it's very likely your memory will go faster than it's marked down for.
If you'd like to try and replicate G.SKILL's achievement, here's the requisite hardware: the Ryzen 5 8500G is a tiny little processor based on Phoenix 2, with two Zen 4 cores and four Zen 4c dense cores. It also has a surprisingly competent integrated GPU with just four RDNA 3 compute units. We'd love to see this hot-clocked memory paired with a bigger Ryzen 7 8700G. The chip was installed in an ASUS B850M AYW Gaming OC Wi-Fi 7 motherboard, and the specific memory kit used was a Trident Z5 Royal Neo DDR5-6000 bundle, although we pulled out this much hotter-clocked pack over at Newegg that's actually cheaper. Both are likely based on the same DDR5 DRAM ICs, so take your pick.
This result was much more in line with what you expect from extreme overclocking: most of the CPU cores were disabled, leaving just two Lion Cove P-cores and two Skymont E-cores enabled on the Arrow Lake package. He also only used a single stick of RAM, and an exotic Gigabyte Z890 AORUS Tachyon Ice motherboard intended for exactly this use case, with only a pair of memory slots and extremely well-shielded traces for them.
If you'd like to try your hand at replicating or beating sergmann's score, we're sure he'd welcome the challenge. The parts above are what you need: the Core Ultra 9 285K processor, on a decent discount from its MSRP, the aforementioned Gigabyte Z890 AORUS Tachyon motherboard, and the specific Corsair memory kit that he used—albeit that he only used one stick of the pair. Even if you're not keen on extreme overclocking, this is still a very solid system setup that sets you on the path for high performance with Intel's Core Ultra 200S Boost mode enabled.
While these results are phenomenal, gamers looking for the greatest gains are best off reaching a reasonable transfer rate—around 6,000 to 7,000 MT/s—and then tuning for the lowest memory latency possible by slowly ratcheting down timings. Games don't typically benefit much from main memory bandwidth gains, but system memory latency tuning can absolutely improve the worst-case frame times for your gaming experience. What's your best memory overclocking record? Sound off like you've got a pair (of DIMMs) in the comments.