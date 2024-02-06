Overclocker Achieves Record DDR5-10600 On A Ryzen 8000 APU & ASUS ROG Motherboard





Overclocker SooHo Jeong set a DDR5 frequency world record, reaching an incredible 10600MT/s utilizing AMD’s new Ryzen 7 8700G APU. The new record isn’t the all-out DDR5 frequency record, which is still held by Intel , but this is the highest frequency we’ve seen to date on AMD’s latest AM5 APUs.

According to SoonHo’s Facebook post, the overclock was “very easy” to set up. Apparently, the setup was so easy that he was able to boot right into Windows after setting the five-digit memory frequency in BIOS. While the RAM was not proven to be stable in a stress test, the memory was stable enough for SoonHo to validate his setup with CPU-Z. The primary timings were configured in the following manner 50-62-62-127-127.

SoHoon's DDR5-10600 Memory Configuration in BIOS

