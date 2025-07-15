CATEGORIES
G.Skill Sets DDR5 Overclocking World Record At A Blistering 12,872 MT/s

by Paul LillyTuesday, July 15, 2025, 08:53 AM EDT
G.Skill DDR5 memory in a motherboard next to a professional overclocker.
As G.Skill is prone to do from time to time, the memory maker is laying claim to another overclocking world record for the fastest DDR5 memory frequency ever achieved, this time with the help of bl4ckdot, a seasoned professional overclocker from France. The official high frequency to beat now sits at 12,872MHz (technically, 12,872MT/s for your sticklers).

This particular record comes with a couple of caveats. For one, hitting 12,872MHz came about by way of a single 24GB module from G.Skill's Trident Z5 DDR5 memory line, rather than multiple modules in a dual channel configuration. Secondly, bl4ckdot achieved the record frequency with the aid of liquid nitrogen (LN2) cooling. G.Skill's touted some impressive records on air in the past, but this one required an extreme cooling method that is not feasible for day-to-day usage.

LN2 pot on a motherboard.

Neither of those take away from the feat, however, as they're both relatively common in the professional overclocking scene. It's somewhat akin to NASCAR, which uses stock cars with key tweaks for racing on the track versus day-to-day driving (not a perfect analogy, but you get the gist).

"We are proud to see G.Skill Trident Z5 memory once again breaking the boundaries," said Frank Hung, Marketing Manager of G.Skill. "This achievement once again demonstrates G.Skill's commitment to memory overclocking performance."

G.Skill and bl4ckdot achieved the record frequency in an ASUS ROG Maximus Z890 Apex motherboard with an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor (24C/24T, up to 5.7GHz, 36MB of L3 cache)) based on Arrow Lake sitting shotgun.

As for the Trident Z5 DDR5 memory, G.Skill say it's configured with high-performance Sk Hynix ICs. The record frequency achievement (which is also CPU-Z validated) puts G.Skill atop of the HWBOT leaderboard, ahead of Corsair's Vengeance RAM, which occupies spots number two and three.
