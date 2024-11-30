CATEGORIES
Save Hundreds On These Great Gaming Laptop Cyber Monday Deals

by Zak KillianSaturday, November 30, 2024, 01:30 PM EDT
Hey, if Black Friday can start early, why not Cyber Monday? If you (or maybe your kids) are dying for a gaming laptop, right now is a decent time to pick one up, as new-generation hardware inches toward the market and sellers are desperate to move last-generation machines. We have some pretty great deals here, and we're going to start right at the top with a gorgeous MSI Creator system.

msi creator laptop
MSI Creator M16 QHD+ 240Hz 14900HX+4070 Gaming Laptop: $1699 at Amazon (15% off)

This machine isn't cheap, but it's 15% off the list price and frankly, given what you get, well worth the cost. This system combines a desktop-class Core i9-14900HX CPU with a mobile GeForce RTX 4070 to drive a 16" 240-Hz QHD+ IPS LCD with brilliant color. You get 32GB of DDR5 memory, you get a 2TB NVMe SSD, and you get it all wrapped up in a stylish package with elegant, understated looks for just $1699.99.

asus tuf laptop
ASUS TUF Gaming A16 QHD+ 165Hz 7940HX+4070 Gaming Laptop: $1299 at Amazon (28% off)

If that's not enough discount for you, how about this ASUS TUF Gaming machine that's 28% off? It packs in a sixteen-core Ryzen 9 7940HX CPU and a mobile GeForce RTX 4070, so it should have pretty similar gaming performance to the previous machine. However, it does drop to 16GB of memory and 1TB of PCIe storage. You can pick it up for just $1299; not bad for this level of gaming performance.

rogstrix
ASUS ROG Strix G16 FHD 165Hz 13650HX+4060 Gaming Laptop: $1099 at Amazon (21% off)

This ASUS ROG Strix G16 is a great choice for those who want their laptop to also be a fashion statement. It features extensive RGB LED accents, even on the exterior of the system, but it has pretty solid gaming chops, too. You get a 16" IPS display with a 1080p resolution and 165Hz refresh rate, and that's driven by a GeForce RTX 4060. The CPU is a Core i7-13650HX—desktop Raptor Lake silicon—and it has the same 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD configuration as the above two machines. It also has Wi-Fi 6E; not bad for $1099.

acer nitro 1
Acer Nitro V 15.6" FHD 144Hz 13900H+4060 Gaming Laptop: $929 at Amazon (23% off)

Possibly the best value in our post today is this Acer Nitro V laptop with a Core i9-13900H CPU and GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. The screen is still an IPS LCD in 1080p, now with a 144 Hz refresh rate. It comes with 16GB of DDR5 memory, a 512GB SSD, and that's good enough for gaming in our books. You can pick this one up for 23% off: just $929 right now.

asus tuf laptop 2
ASSU TUF A15 FHD 144Hz 7435HS+4050 Gaming Laptop: $799 at Amazon (20% off)

Still too rich for your blood? How about this ASUS TUF Gaming A15? It has a 15.6" 1080p screen with a 144Hz refresh rate driven by a GeForce RTX 4050. It has a tried-and-tested Ryzen 7 7435HS processor, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a 512GB PCIe SSD. The big feature on this laptop is its massive 90-WHr battery, ensuring long play time given the efficient components in this machine.

msi thin laptop
MSI Thin A15 FHD 144Hz 7735HS+4050 Gaming Laptop: $765 at Amazon (15% off)

Get virtually the same machine from MSI by taking a tiny hit to the CPU and saving $35 in the process. The MSI Thin A15 has the same specs overall as the ASUS TUF model just above, but the CPU drops down to a very slightly slower Ryzen 7 7735HS. Otherwise, you get a capable 1080p gaming laptop for just $764—15% off the list price.

acer nitro 2
Acer Nitro V 15.6" FHD 144Hz 13420H+4050 Gaming Laptop: $599 at Amazon (23% off)

Finally, we have this Acer Nitro V machine which is different from the one above. This one has a Core i5-13420H CPU with 4 P cores and 4 E cores, as well as a GeForce RTX 4050. It still retains the 144Hz FHD display and the 512GB PCIe SSD, although the RAM takes a hit down to 8GB. These laptops do have upgradeable RAM still, so it should be trivial to throw 16GB of more in there after you get it, as DDR5 SODIMMs are surprisingly cheap. So is this laptop, too—it's 23% off at just $599.

What do you think of these laptop deals? Did you find a better one? Let us know how we did in the comments below, and don't forget to check out our deals posts from yesterday, as many of those deals are still available!
