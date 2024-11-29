CATEGORIES
Dock The Halls With Ports Aplenty: Black Friday Deals Up To 42% Off Docking Stations

by Tim SweezyFriday, November 29, 2024, 10:50 AM EDT
Tis the season for giving, and there is no better gift for the techie in one’s life than more ports, right? If you agree, then check out these Black Friday deals on docking stations from brands like Plugable, Sabrent, and OWC that we've rounded up.

Plugable Thunderbolt 4 Dock

The Plugable Quad Display Dock for quad monitors provides users with plenty of extra ports, and 100W host charging. The dock comes with 4x 40Gbps Thunderbolt ports, high-speed USB ports, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and an SD Card slot.

Part of the allure of this docking station is its ability to provide the power of Thunderbolt and the flexibility of DisplayPort technology, while connecting up to 4 displays (2x HDMI, 2x Thunderbolt). Users can opt for four displays capable of up to 4K, or a single 8K display.

It also features 1x 40Gbps Thunderbolt port that can connect the dock to a computer, while offering up to 96W laptop charging, and 3x 40Gbps Thunderbolt ports for data, video, and 15W charging for connected Thunderbolt, USB4, and USB-C devices.

The certified Thunderbolt dock works with Windows 10 and newer, macOS 11+, and ChromeOS 100+ computers with a Thunderbolt, USB4, or full-featured USB-C port.

The Plugable Thunderbolt 4 Dock is on sale for 20% off for only $239.96.

Be sure to check out these other deals from Plugable: 

Sabrent USB Type C Dual 4K Universal Docking Station

The Sabrent USB Type C docking station enables Dual 4K display extension simultaneously, with video outputs which include up to HDMI 4K 60Hz, and DisplayPorts up to 4K 60Hz. This handy device also houses 4x USB 3.0 Type-A ports, and 2x USB-C data transfer ports up to 5Gbps.

Sabrent says with this docking station, users can accommodate multiple USB peripherals, in addition to other usually indispensable built-in features. It also features the option of 2x HDMI and 2x DisplayPorts.

Owners will not only have more ports to play with, but also be able to charge their USB devices at the same time. Other available ports supported include RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm stereo audio output, plus 3.5mm microphone input.

The Sabrent USB Type C Dual 4K universal docking station is 20% off for only $183.40.

Here are a couple other deals available from Sabrent:

OWC Thunderbolt Go Dock

Rounding out the docking station deals is the OWC Thunderbolt Go Dock. This docking station supports Intel Thunderbolt Share technology with full Thunderbolt Share enablement and license for Intel Thunderbolt Share included.

When it comes to power delivery, the dock’s Thunderbolt 4 host port provides up to 90W of power to the host computer, enabling owners to ditch a laptop’s heavy charging brick. It also provides Thunderbolt 4 device ports (for external drives and other devices), which can provide 15W of power. The USB port can also provide up to 1.5A of power for bus-powered devices and device charging.

In terms of ports, the OWC Thunderbolt Go Dock’s host port also supports Thunderbolt 4 up to 40Gbps. It works with Thunderbolt or USB (USB-C or USB-A). Also included are 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C port, USB 2.0/3.0 backwards compatible port, 1, HDMI, 1x 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm stereo audio output, and 1x Secure Digital (SD) 4.0 UHS-II.

The OWC Thunderbolt GO Dock is 35% off for $195.

Don’t miss these other deals from OWC:
