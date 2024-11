Apple AirPods Pro 2 Hit An All-Time Low And More Great BF Earbud Deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2 At An All Time Low Deal Price For Black Friday

The age of the omnipresent headphone jack is long gone, and even adapters are rarely included with new devices. So, what's a music fan to do? Buy Bluetooth earbuds, it would seem. With holiday sales cranking up on Amazon today, it's as good a time as any to upgrade your audio, especially if you're an Apple user The Apple AirPods Pro 2 have fallen to their lowest price ever for Black Friday at a mere. The latest generation of pro AirPods are two years old at this point, but Apple is not known for its aggressive sales—Black Friday is one of the few times you can be assured of getting a good deal.The AirPods Pro 2 support Apple's new hearing aid mode, which is a first for consumer earbuds. As a "Pro" member of Apple's audio family, these earbuds have active noise cancellation and transparency mode. They also work with Apple's spatial audio system for more immersive sound.These earbuds will work best with Apple products like the iPhone and iPad. They also charge over USB-C, just like newer iDevices . If you're still rocking older Lightning-based AirPods, now could be the time to move on.Apple's Beats brand is also getting a discount today. The Beats Studio Buds usually clock in at $150, but they're down 47% to $79.99. We've seen this sale price a few times before, but it's still a good deal.For Android folks, the budget Pixel Buds are on sale today. They don't have as many features as the Apple AirPods Pro 2 or the more expensive members of the Pixel lineup, but the Pixel Buds A-Series are solid little earbuds that sound even better than you'd probably expect.These earbuds are snug and secure in your ears, and they support active noise cancellation. That's rare at this price. Google also claims market-leading battery life with five hours of usage per charge.The Google Pixel Buds A-Series usually retail for $100, but they're. Again, we've seen this price a few times in the past, but that doesn't make it any less compelling.If you want to branch out to third-party buds, there are plenty of deals there, too. Theare great, compact earbuds with support for lossless audio. They're usually $200, but they are currentlyThe venerableearbuds are discounted, as well. These earbuds promise high-end noise cancellation and a whopping 8.5 hours of battery per charge. They're usually $179, but Amazon has them fortoday. This is another all-time low price.And there are a few more solid audio deals on Amazon we think you should check out:If none of this strikes your fancy, check out Amazon's main Black Friday page for more offers.