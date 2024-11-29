Amazon Black Friday Deals Are Lit With iPads, iPods And Beats For A Lot Less
Apple iPad (10th Gen)The Apple iPad (10th Gen) 10.9-inch tablet makes a great gift for the Apple lover on the list. It comes with Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, 64GB of RAM, and a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display.
One of the strengths of the iPad is its polished iPadOS, along with the apps that come with it. With iPadOS, users can run multiple apps at once, use Apple Pencil to write in any text field with Scribble, and edit and share photos. The tablet comes loaded with essential apps such as Safari, Messages, and Keynote, with more than a million more apps available on the App Store.
A few of the other great features that come with the iPad are Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, the ability to unlock and pay with Touch ID, a 12MP ultra-wide front camera, and a 12MP wide back camera.
The Apple iPad (10th Gen) 64GB 10.9-inch is 26% off for $259.
Check out these other great deals on iPads:
- The Apple iPad (10th Gen) 256GB 10.9-inch is 18% off for $409.99.
- The Apple iPad Mini 128GB is 6% off for $469.
Beats Solo 4What goes great with an iPad? A pair of Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones, of course! These on-ear headphones are rated for an impressive battery life of up to 50 hours, according to Beats. And with its ultralight ergonomic design, and UltraPlush ear cushions, they should be good to wear all day long.
Even with up to 50 hours of battery life on a single charge, it can be easy to forget to charge a pair of headphones. In those cases, Beats has provided its Fast Fuel technology. Place the Beats Solo 4 headphones on a charger, and get up to 5 hours of playback time with just 10-minutes of charging time.
Need to take a call while wearing headphones? You can do that, via Bluetooth or with the included 3.mm audio cable. The Beats Solo 4 headphones are compatible with both Android and iOS.
The Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones are 50% off for $99.99.
Don’t miss out on these other great deals on headphones:
- The Beats Studio Buds with AppleCare+ for two years is 44% off for $98.99.
- The Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones are 43% off for $199.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+Not an Apple fan? No worries, check out this deal on a Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+. This Android tablet comes with an 11-inch display, 64GB of RAM, and an upgraded chipset from the previous generation.
The 11-inch display has a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, which is great for videos, games, or pretty much anything else. When it comes to sound, the Samsung tablet has quad speakers powered by Dolby Atmos, delivering what Samsung calls “a cinema-like audio experience your ears will love.”
One of the upsides to a Samsung tablet is the ability to add more storage via a microSD card. So, whether you choose a model with just 64GB, or one with more, the option to add up to an additional 128GB is always an option.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 64GB tablet is 32% off for $149.