Nintendo Switch BF Deals Are Live: Super Mario Odyssey And More Games For $29

While some retailers and companies got a jump start on the Black Friday festivities, by and large, Nintendo held strong until the actual day-of-savings was upon us, which it now is. And with it comes a host of discounts for Nintendo Switch owners, including somewhat rare markdowns on popular games that, years after release, continue to normally sell for the full MSRP.
One of those titles is Super Mario Odyssey
, which you can grab in physical form for $29.99 at Best Buy (save $30)
. That's half off the normal sticker price for what ranks as Nintendo's fifth best-selling Switch games to date, with 28.5 million copies sold (includes both physical and digital). If you've put off picking this one up, now is the time to strike, as it's not likely to get cheaper than this anytime soon.
Here are some more discounted Switch games (all in physical form), including a bunch that are $29.99...
You can also find some sweet hardware deals, such as this Nintendo Switch OLED + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle
that's on sale for $247.99 at Target (save $75)
. You may be wondering if it's wise to buy a Switch this late in the game, and with Nintendo planning to release a Switch successor (Switch 2?) sometime next year. It's a fair question, especially with the Switch 2 confirmed for at least some level of backwards compatibility
.
However, the install-base of Switch owners is quite large, which means that game developers have plenty of incentive to continue to supporting the console for a long time still. Additionally, the Switch platform is more about the IP and games than it is about the hardware. It doesn't compete in specifications with the likes of Sony's PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 5 Pro or Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S, but is very much a capable console. It also has an extensive library of games.
Here are some Switch hardware deals...
