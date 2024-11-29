Best Buy’s Huge Black Friday Event Is Live With Tons Of Great Tech Deals
Starting off strong with the computer deals, we have the ASUS ROG Ally Z1E for just $499. Now let's be clear: for $499, you get a full PC with an eight-core AMD CPU based on the Zen 4 CPU architecture, a twelve-core RDNA 3 GPU, and 16GB of fast LPDDR5X memory. You get 512GB of PCIe storage, and you get a gorgeous 120Hz screen that is natively horizontal, meaning you won't run into any of the weird software issues you can have with the Steam Deck or Legion Go. All this for $499 is a hell of a deal.
If you're instead looking to get stuff done, how about this Dell Inspiron laptop? You get a Core Ultra 7 155H SoC with six Redwood Cove P-cores and eight Crestmont E-cores, and a roomy 32GB of RAM. Graphics duties are handled by the integrated Arc graphics, while a 1TB SSD holds all your data. Despite the lack of a discrete GPU, the 16" QHD+ screen supports a 165-Hz refresh rate and uses a mini-LED backlight for exceptional contrast and color reproduction. At $999, this is surely a fantastic student or work laptop.
For a much bigger display, we have two options, both 4K UHD displays in the same size class. First up is this 65" TCL Q750G that uses a VA LCD with a QLED backlight. This gives it amazing contrast and gorgeous colors, but best of all is that it comes with a degree of local dimming. It's not as fancy as you'll find on higher-end TVs or OLEDs, but it definitely improves the viewing experience. It also supports refresh rates up to 144 Hz and VRR of both FreeSync and HDMI 2.1 varieties. It's a steal at $549.
For folks who absolutely hate seeing technology in their home, how about Samsung's 65" "The Frame" QLED TV? This is also a 4K LCD, but this one is styled to look like a painting hanging on your wall when it's not in use, including an anti-reflection matte coating. Of course, as a display, it's gorgeous—the combination of VA LCD and Samsung's latest-generation QLED backlight technology deliver inky blacks and rich colors. This display doesn't have local dimming like the TCL above, but it does have extremely fast response times and excellent overall brightness. Pick it up for a $700 discount, down to $1299.
You won't need it if you're buying one of the smart displays above, but if you have a monitor or older TV that doesn't support your streaming service of choice, you can pick up an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $32.99 right now. That's $27 off the full price of $59.99. It supports Wi-Fi 6E and all earlier standards, and it supports every streaming service under the sun, not just Amazon's own.
You'll want some audio hardware to replace the crummy speakers in whatever TV you pick, and this JBL soundbar is a decent place to start. Despite claiming "5.0" in the name, it's really just a two-speaker sound bar, but it supports advanced spatial audio effects to simulate surround sound. Sure, it's a gimmick, but for just $199, you could do a lot worse.
Alternatively, avoid annoying or being annoyed by your roommates with these Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling wireless headphones. These are technically the previous-generation, which is why they're marked down. However, they're still amazing headphones. The sound is a little bassy, but most listeners these days will probably prefer that. The noise canceling feature works well by all accounts, and the rechargeable battery can last as long as 35 hours on a single charge. $199 is down $150 from the $349 MSRP.
Our last item here is the Blueair Blue Pure 211i Max air purifier. You might sneer at such an item given the cost, but let your author regale you with a short story. He suffered stuffy noses and chest congestion for nearly two years after moving to a dusty old house. This was during the pandemic, so he thought he had the dreaded "long COVID." Then, he was given an air purifier to use in his bedroom as a gift. Like magic, all symptoms vanished. Air purifiers will improve your life, and this one is $150 off at $199. The manufacturer says it's good for 635 square feet, or about 59 square meters.
