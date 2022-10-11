Intel Core i3-13100 Raptor Lake CPU Specs Leak Hints At A Budget Gaming Contender





Intel has already announced its 13th-generation Raptor Lake desktop processors, but that launch only includes the "K" models with the highest performance, highest power draw, and highest prices. Those CPUs are awesome if you've got the scratch, but if you're building on a budget, they're pretty pricey—and you don't get much out of a 14-core CPU in games, anyway.





CPU-Z doesn't know what to make of the unannounced CPU.



There really aren't any surprises in this chip. This leak confirms the specifications that were leaked before , and seems to confirm prior rumors that suggested the lower-end Raptor Lake CPUs would be using reheated Alder Lake silicon . In fact, this chip seems to be a re-badged Core i3-12100 with a tiny 100 MHz base clock rate bump. APISAK didn't run the CPU-Z benchmark, so we can't see the turbo clock rates or any kind of performance of the new CPU, but you can expect that it's probably the same as the Core i3-12100 with a tiny bump in clock speed.





Still, that's not bad at all. You get four Golden Cove P-cores and zero E-cores for a processor that typically hovers around $95, or $125 if you want one with functional integrated graphics. That's a ridiculous value for a CPU that still has extremely high single-threaded performance on the latest platform. Remember: Raptor Lake chips can go into Alder Lake 600-series motherboards, and they can still use DDR4 memory.





