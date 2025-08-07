CATEGORIES
CoD Black Ops 7, Battlefield 6 To Require TPM 2.0 And Secure Boot In Anti-Cheat Crackdown

by Alan VelascoThursday, August 07, 2025, 02:16 PM EDT
First person shooter fans are looking forward to two major releases coming this fall, Battlefield 6 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. Regardless of which game players prefer there are some specific requirements their systems will need to have, namely TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot. Unfortunately, that means gamers with older CPUs will be left out in the cold.

Cheating has been a major issue for games with online multiplayer components. It's gotten to the point where cheating can chase away players who don’t want to deal with it. To tackle this problem EA has developed its Javelin Anticheat system, while Activision has its Ricochet system. To make these systems more effective, both companies are now going to tap into the security features provided by TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot for the next entries in their popular online shooters.

Deploying these new security features is exposing a multitude of misconfigured PCs. Many gamers participating in the Battlefield 6 open beta, for example, have been met with a Windows dialog box titled “Security Violation,” which informs users that “Secure Boot is not enabled.” Although it does at least provide a URL to a page on EA’s website that will assist someone with properly configuring their PC.

While it’s great that EA is providinh a through guide that will inform players how to get past this issue, it won’t be of much help for a wide swath of users who are still gaming on older systems. TPM 2.0 alongside Secure Boot is only available to those using 8th generation Intel chips onward and AMD Ryzen 2000 (Zen+) chips or newer.

Of course, because this is happening during the beta phase means only a small number of players are being impacted. It will be interesting to see how widespread this issue might become once these games are released into the wild later this year. 
