Battlefield 6 Guide: Early Access, Preorder Bonuses & Everything You Need To Know









Battlefield 6 PC Specs And Gameplay Trailer





PC gamers will be happy to hear that you don’t need the beefiest rig to play Battlefield 6. The minimum requirements call for an Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 55GB of storage.





Meanwhile, the recommended configuration is an Intel Core i7-10700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, 16GB of RAM, and 80GB of storage.





Here's a look at a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming title...





