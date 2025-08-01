Battlefield 6 Guide: Early Access, Preorder Bonuses & Everything You Need To Know
The majority of the impressions regarding the gameplay have been overwhelmingly positive, as the company has taken the game back to its roots with how it built this iteration of Battlefield. 64 player lobbies, a simple to use class system, and maps that accommodate action inside and outside of vehicles are all present. The chaotic gameplay fans have come to know and love also looks to be back in full effect, thanks to EA nailing its destructible environments.
Gamers won’t have to wait long to play it for themselves, as EA will be running a couple of open beta periods. The first will take place on August 7-8, and will be limited to those who have acquired codes by either watching a partnered streamer or joining Battlefield Labs. Everyone else can partake in the action during the beta testing taking place on August 9-10 and August 14-17.
Battlefield 6 PC Specs And Gameplay Trailer
Handheld Status, Release Date And Where To Preorder (With Bonuses)Unfortunately, those who game on the go won’t be able to enjoy this title on their Steam Deck. Executive Vice President Vince Zampella states that, "It does not work on Steam Deck. I think there are some non-Steam-Deck handheld platforms that it will work on, probably, right?” The fact he mentions other handhelds might run it points to a possible compatibility issue with SteamOS, as Linux doesn’t play nice with most anti-cheat solutions.
Battlefield 6 is slated to launch on October 10 and will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Players will be able to choose either the Standard Edition for $69.99 or the Phantom Edition for $99.99. The pricier version will include extras such as skins for characters, weapons and vehicles, a BF Pro Token for the battle pass with tier skips, and an XP boost set.
Preorders are now live at Amazon and Best Buy, and it’s worth noting that the latter offers a $10 gift card with preorders.