Build A Killer Gaming PC For As Low As $750 With These Hot Black Friday Deals





A $750 Gaming PC To Smash 1080p Gaming

$747.13 + tax

Our Ryzen and Radeon combo makes for amazing PC gaming value.





Sony's asking $700 for a PlayStation 5 Pro, and there's no arguing that the PS5 Pro can probably play games in higher resolutions than our machine's Radeon RX 7600. It won't play any games that our Radeon RX 7600 can't handle at 1080p, though, and the Ryzen 7 5700X3D at the core of this machine is much more capable than the Zen 2 CPUs in the PS5 Pro. Combine that with the 32GB of fast DDR4 memory and the advantages of PC gaming, and we're willing to call this a better value

Standout parts here include the Ryzen 7 5700X3D, the Addlink S70 SSD, and the Cooler Master MasterBox case, with an honorable mention for the Apevia Galaxy power supply. The 3D V-Cache on the Ryzen 7 5700X3D allows this Zen 3 CPU to punch way above its weight class; there are Intel chips with higher clocks and more cores available for less money, but they all fall to the 5700X3D in game tests—sometimes by quite a bit.







A PCIe SSD in a $750 machine is possible because our motherboard is 40% off!

Stepping Into The PC Gaming Master Race At $1,500

$1,498.33 + tax

The time-tested combination of Core CPU and GeForce GPU delivers reliable performance.





Doubling our budget allows us to move to a newer platform with many upgrades. It was honestly complete coincidence that this system ended up being heavily MSI-flavored, but we're not complaining, and we doubt MSI will either. The combination of Core i5-14600K CPU and GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER GPU gives us nearly optimal bang-for-the-buck in terms of gaming performance, and this machine will dominate at 1440p.

Big wins in this build include the Core i5-14600K itself, the amazing value of the 4TB HP FX900 Pro SSD, and the excellent discount on the MAG A850LG PCIe5 power supply. The Core i5-14600K offers outstanding gaming performance as well as much better productivity results versus the similarly-priced Ryzen 7 7700X. It'll stay cool under our Thermalright dual-tower CPU cooler.





4TB of fast PCIe 4.0 storage is a real luxury, and an ATX 3.0 power supply is super convenient.

PC Gaming Doesn't Get Much Better Than This $2,500 Build

$2,458.71 + Tax ($2,269 if MSRP CPU)

The 9800X3D and RX 7900 XTX combo is the best gaming performance the red team has to offer.





This build is about the best you're going to do without breaking the bank: the fastest gaming CPU in the world paired with the fastest GPU that AMD has ever made. And yet, there are a few things we probably have to caveat here. First and foremost is that we didn't go for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 because those cards have become rather rare below $2000; considering our whole PC is only $2500, well, you can imagine. Of course, if you've got the dosh, be our guest and grab the greatest gaming GPU of all time.

this Zotac Trinity part that will run you a cool thousand smackers. It's not as if the Radeon RX 7900 XTX in this build is slow, though; it offers superior raster graphics performance versus the next-step-down GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, it has an additional 8GB of VRAM over that card, and it's cheaper to boot. Of course, you could swap the GPU for that NVIDIA part; you'd get better ray-tracing and overall lower power consumption in exchange for the loss of DLSS upscaling, some raster performance—and $170. If you're so inclined, we recommendthat will run you a cool thousand smackers.





Our ASUS motherboard is fully-stacked, while the Corsair case is absolutely gorgeous.