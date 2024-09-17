CATEGORIES
Final Fantasy 16 Producer Pleads With PC Gaming Modders To Avoid Doing This

by Alan VelascoTuesday, September 17, 2024, 02:55 PM EDT
Final Fantasy XVI is finally making its way to PC, which means that modders are about to get their chance to make whatever changes they’d like to see. The Final Fantasy franchise is no stranger to the mod scene, with various titles seeing hundreds of mods over the years. However, the development team doesn’t necessarily love every mod that’s been applied to their games.

When PC Gamer asked the game’s director, Hiroshi Takai, about what mods he’d like to see the community attempt, producer Naoki Yoshida interjected. He said that "If we said 'It'd be great if someone made xyz,' it might come across as a request, so I'll avoid mentioning any specifics here!" However, Yoshida did at least want to share that "the only thing I will say is that we definitely don't want to say anything offensive or inappropriate, so please don't make or install anything like that."

It's unfortunate that a more interesting conversation, such as what are some of the development team's favorite mods are, couldn’t be had because the producer was so concerned about the release of inappropriate mods. Unfortunately, it’s the reality when it comes to the double-edged sword nature of PC game mods. It’s great when modders release fixes to add resolution options or improve game performance, not so much when they release mods that could potentially offend others or go against the developer's wishes.

It would have been more fun to read about what interesting things the development team thought the community might be able to add to the experience that they created. Hopefully the modding community sees these comments as a source of inspiration to conjure up more upbeat, innovative features that will drown out anything that might be on the offensive side.

PC gamers and modders alike can begin explore the dark fantasy world of Final Fantasy XVI starting on September 17.
Tags:  mods, pc-gaming, final-fantasy, final-fantasy-xvi
