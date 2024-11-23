Surprise! Intel Arc B580 Battlemage Graphics Card Lands On Amazon Ahead Of Launch





It's been rumored that Intel will unveil its Arc Battlemage GPUs in December, beating both AMD and NVIDIA to the punch with a next-generation graphics card lineup. Adding credence to the rumor is a listing on Amazon that apparently went live before it was supposed to. Amazon was somewhat quick to pull the listing, but not before we (and other sites) could yank some images.





The now-removed listing showed a custom card from ASRock, and specifically the ASRock Arc B580 Steel Legend variant, complete with what look to be official press renders of the card from several angles, as well as the retail box. In this particular trim, we're looking at a factory overclocked graphics card, and also clearly a Battlemage part as evidenced by the "B580" model name.





Amazon listing (now removed) for an unannounced Arc B580 Battlemage GPU







That's also confirmed by the specifications in the listing, which state the card is based on Intel's Xe2-HPG architecture. It's also revealed to feature 12GB of GDDR6 memory running at 19Gbps on a 192-bit memory bus, along with a GPU clock that's been goosed to 2.8GHz.







Assuming the memory specs are accurate, the memory bandwidth on this card should be 456GB/s—roughly half of a GeForce RTX 4090 (1.01TB/s), and nipping at the heels of a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti (504.2GB/s). As another reference point, the current-generation Arc A580 features 8GB of 16Gbps GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit bus, for 512GB/s of memory bandwidth.













Unfortunately, it doesn't mention what Intel's reference GPU clock speed is set at, so take your best guess. As a point of comparison, ASRock's Arc A580 Challenger OC edition card features an overclocked 2,000MHz GPU base clock, compared to Intel's 1,700MHz reference speed (ASRock doesn't make a Steel Legend version of the A580).







It's worth noting that a supposed Arc Battlemage card with a 20-core GPU, 2.85GHz clock speed, and 12GB of VRAM found its way to Geekbench a few weeks ago.













There are a few other details of note. For one, the listing highlights 8K resolution support, though don't expect the Arc B580 to truly be capable of high-end gaming at such a high res (or even 4K gaming, for the most part). Additionally, the listing reveals a three-fan cooling solution with RGB lighting, a metal backplate, and two 8-pin power connectors. We can also see three DisplayPort connectors and an HDMI output on the card's I/O.















The listing also mentions "650W," which is undoubtedly in reference to the recommended power supply wattage. As for the card itself, each of the 8-pin power connectors can supply up to 150W, plus another 75W from the PCI Express x16 slot. So we're looking at an absolute maximum power draw of 375W.





ASRock's early listing never showed a price or release date, so those details (along with stock specs) remain a mystery. However, it's probably safe to assume that a formal Battlemage launch is imminent.

