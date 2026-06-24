Best Prime Day PC Gaming Deals: Mice, Keyboards & Headsets
Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Wireless Gaming MouseThe Razer DeathAdder has anchored the competitive mouse market since 2006, earning its reputation on a comfortable right-handed shape and dependable tracking. The DeathAdder V3 Pro carries that lineage into ultra-lightweight territory, targeting esports professionals and serious players. Razer stripped the design back to prioritize speed, precision, and endurance, and the result is a wireless mouse that disappears into your hand during long sessions.
Weight is the headline. At 63 grams in black, the V3 Pro ranks among the lightest ergonomic mice you can buy. Razer hit that number by dropping the RGB lighting and the built-in rubberized side grips of the V2 Pro, though it still includes optional grip tape in the box for players who want it. The classic right-handed shell stays intact, refined with input from top esports pros to support both palm and claw grips. Underneath, 100% PTFE feet let the mouse glide cleanly across a pad and cut down on fatigue over a long match.
Razer builds the V3 Pro around its Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, which tops out at 30,000 DPI for fine sensitivity control. It tracks at up to 750 IPS with 70G acceleration, so even fast flicks register cleanly. Razer also widened surface compatibility, and the sensor tracks reliably across more materials than its predecessors, glass included.
The V3 Pro connects over Razer HyperSpeed Wireless through a 2.4GHz USB dongle, a link fast and stable enough to stand in for a wired connection. At the default 1000 Hz polling rate, Razer rates battery life at up to 90 hours per charge. When it runs low, the bundled USB Type-C Speedflex cable charges the mouse while you keep playing. Players chasing the lowest possible latency can add the Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle, sold separately, which raises the polling rate to a true 8000 Hz.
Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse 56% off for $66.49
Check out some other great deals on gaming mice:
- Logitech G903 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse 46% off for $75.99
- SteelSeries Aerox 5 RGB Gaming Mouse 36% off for $64.11
- Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE MMO PC Gaming Mouse 46% off for $75.50
- Logitech G502 X Plus Wireless Gaming Mouse 29% off for $113.99
- Logitech G502 X Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse 35% off for $104.49
Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT Multiplatform Gaming HeadsetThe Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT sits at the premium end of the gaming audio market, aimed at players and listeners who care as much about build and fidelity as they do about competitive edge. Rather than stripping down to essentials, it tries to do everything well, moving from competitive PC gaming to console sessions to mobile music without changing hardware. The result pairs a restrained, grown-up look with a deep bench of connection options and high-fidelity components.
At the center of the headset sit a matched pair of precisely tuned 50mm high-density neodymium drivers. Corsair rates their frequency response from 20Hz to 40,000Hz, double the top end of a typical gaming headset, which gives the XT room to reproduce deep bass and fine high-frequency detail that narrower headsets clip off. On PC, Dolby Atmos adds spatial audio that places game sounds in three-dimensional space around you, sharpening directional cues that matter in fast competitive play.
Connectivity is the XT's strongest argument. It offers four paths to your devices. Corsair's Slipstream Wireless runs over a 2.4GHz USB receiver for low-latency audio at a rated range of up to 60 feet. The feature that separates the XT from the rest of the Virtuoso line is simultaneous Bluetooth over Qualcomm aptX HD, so you can take a call or stream high-resolution audio from your phone while staying in your game audio. For wired use, it carries high-fidelity 24-bit/96kHz audio over USB, plus a universal 3.5mm jack for DACs, audio players, and consoles including the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.
Communication matters for multiplayer and content work, and Corsair gives the XT a 9.5mm omnidirectional, high-bandwidth detachable microphone with wide dynamic range and strong low-end response. The built-in rechargeable battery is rated for up to 20 hours on a single connection, dropping to roughly 15 hours when you run 2.4GHz and Bluetooth at the same time. Corsair's iCUE software handles RGB customization and EQ tuning to dial the headset to your preference.
Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT Multiplatform Gaming Headset 42% off for $161.49
More great deals on gaming headsets:
Logitech G PRO X 2 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset 29% off for $199.49
Razer Kraken V4 Gaming Headset 17% off for $149.99
HyperX Cloud III S Wireless Gaming Headset 32% off for $122.99
Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming KeyboardThe Logitech G Pro mechanical gaming keyboard is built to the demands of professional esports, with everything pointed at competition-level speed and precision. The tenkeyless layout drops the number pad entirely, and that smaller footprint is exactly why competitive players favor it, since it clears desk space for the wide, low-sensitivity mouse swings that aim-heavy games reward. A steel backplate runs under the keys, giving the board the rigidity and stability it needs to stay put through hard sessions.
The board runs on Logitech's GX Blue clicky mechanical switches, which fire both an audible click and a tactile bump at a 50-gram actuation point. That dual feedback tells you a keypress registered without waiting to see it on screen, which is the kind of certainty that matters in fast exchanges. The switches are also rated for the durability you would expect from gear designed to travel to events.
Logitech routes lighting and control through its G HUB software. LIGHTSYNC RGB covers the keys with the full 16.8 million color range, so you can set per-key colors, build zones for specific games, or sync animations across other Logitech G peripherals. Because some tournaments bar players from installing software on event machines, the keyboard stores a static lighting profile to onboard memory that travels with the hardware. G HUB also lets you program macros to the twelve F-keys, F1 through F12, so a single press can fire a longer string of commands.
Logitech designed the connection around the reality that pros live on the road. The detachable Micro USB cable measures about 1.8 meters, and instead of a bare plug it uses a three-pronged connector with support arms, the same approach Logitech uses on some of its wireless mice. That design keeps the cable from snapping at the joint when the board gets tossed in a bag. On the desk, a three-step angle adjustment lets you set the tilt you prefer, and rubber feet hold the keyboard in place during rapid input.
Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard 37% off for $75.79
Don’t miss these awesome deals on gaming keyboards:
Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini Gaming Keyboard 37% off for $113.99
Corsair Vanguard 96 Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard 37% off for $113.99
ASUS ROG Azoth Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard 35% off for $161.49