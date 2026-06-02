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Corsair Showcases Hall Effect Keyboard, Stream Deck Upgrades And More At Computex 2026

by Tim SweezyTuesday, June 02, 2026, 10:58 AM EDT
hero clipper pro mini 60
Following its recent announcement of its robust Pro AI workstation lineup, Corsair is kicking off Computex 2026 with a fresh batch of gaming peripherals, and the lineup is a solid mix of competitive-focused hardware and smarter ecosystem integration. There is a compact Hall Effect keyboard, a wireless mouse with a built-in Elgato Stream Deck button, and wired and wireless versions of a headset aimed at gamers.

Clipper Pro Mini 60

The Clipper Pro Mini 60 is Corsair's answer to gamers who want a clutter-free desk without sacrificing functionality. It's a 60% layout keyboard built around Corsair's new MGX Hyperdrive Core magnetic switches, which use Hall Effect technology to allow adjustable actuation points anywhere between 0.2mm and 3.8mm, with a rated lifespan of 100 million keystrokes.

clipper pro mini 60 black on desk

Going compact always means making tradeoffs with available keys, so Corsair has loaded the firmware with features to stretch every key further. Multi Action lets you map up to four separate actions to a single key depending on how deep you press and release it. Tap Lock toggles continuous actions like crouching or sprinting with a single press so you are not holding a key down for extended periods. Smart Tap distinguishes between a quick tap and a sustained hold, making it easier to assign secondary functions like arrow keys or shortcuts without needing modifier combos.

On the performance side, the keyboard supports Rapid Trigger with a reset sensitivity of just 0.1mm, along with FlashTap SOCD handling for fast counter-strafing inputs. It carries an IP57 rating for water and dust resistance, dual-layer sound dampening, and an 8,000Hz polling rate courtesy of Corsair's AXON technology. Configuration is handled through Corsair's browser-based Web Hub utility, so there is no software to install locally. Corsair says these same firmware features will also come to the larger Vanguard Pro 96 keyboard through an upcoming update.

The new Corsar Clipper Pro Mini 60 is currently available for $99.99.

Nightsword v2 Wireless SD

The Nightsword v2 Wireless SD is perhaps the most interesting product of the bunch, at least in concept. It takes Corsair's existing wireless gaming mouse platform and adds a dedicated Stream Deck launch button that summons an on-screen Elgato Virtual Stream Deck overlay when pressed. The overlay adapts to whatever game or app is in focus, and you can program macros, scene switches, and app controls across eight buttons through the Stream Deck app, which already supports popular integrations with OBS, Discord, and Spotify.

nightsword v2 wireless side view

The mouse itself is no slouch on specs. It uses the Corsair Marksman S optical sensor, rated for up to 33,000 DPI with 750 IPS tracking and 50G acceleration. The primary click buttons use zero-bounce optical switches rated for 100 million clicks, and it supports an 8,000Hz polling rate over both wired USB-C and 2.4GHz wireless, with Bluetooth available as well. Battery life is rated at up to 170 hours with RGB turned off.

The Corsair Nightsword v2 Wireless SD mouse is available for $129.99.

HS35 v3 Headsets

Corsair is also refreshing its mid-range headset lineup with two versions of the HS35 v3. Both share the same redesigned ergonomics, 50mm neodymium drivers, breathable fabric earcups, a floating headband design, detachable omnidirectional boom microphone, and on-earcup controls.

hs35 v3 wireless black on hanger

The wireless model connects via 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, or a wired connection, making it easy to hop between PC, consoles, and mobile. It supports Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio on PC, weighs 250 grams, and delivers up to 30 hours of battery life per charge. The wired-only version trims things down to a universal 3.5mm connection and, without the battery or wireless hardware inside, comes in at a lighter 230 grams. It covers the same broad platform compatibility and keeps things simple with plug-and-play setup.

The wired version of the Corsair HS35 v3 headset is available for $49.99, and the wireless version can be purchased for $79.99.
Tags:  Corsair, Mouse, Keyboard, Headset, stream deck, computex2026
Tim Sweezy

Tim Sweezy

Tim's first PC was a Tandy TRS-80 and cut his gaming teeth on Pong, Atari, and the local arcade. He now enjoys sharing his passion for tech with his sons and grandsons. Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
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