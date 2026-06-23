Prime Day LEGO Deals: Huge Savings On Star Wars, Minecraft And More
LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star DestroyerThe LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer is a 1,555-piece buildable starship designed to bring the iconic vessel from Star Wars: A New Hope into your home. Tailored for ages 10 and older, this playset strikes a perfect balance between a rewarding construction experience and dynamic interactive play.
This model goes far beyond a static display piece. Builders can take command using a hidden, foldout carry handle that allows the ship to "fly" safely during play. The exterior also features two spring-loaded shooters for engaging Rebel starships in battle. When it is time to explore the inner workings of the vessel, the top panel lifts off completely, and the side panels fold out to provide unhindered access to the detailed interior.
Inside the Star Destroyer, fans will find a meticulously crafted and segmented interior layout. The accessible sections include the main bridge, a command room, an armory, and a break room for the crew. Authentic accessories are scattered throughout the ship, including detailed control panels and a cargo box containing both thermal detonators and a Kyber Crystal.
A massive ship needs an appropriate crew, and this set delivers seven LEGO Star Wars minifigures to command the vessel. The included characters are:
- Darth Vader
- Commander Praji
- An Imperial Gunner
- An Imperial Navy Trooper
- A Stormtrooper
- A special 25th anniversary collectible minifigure of Cal Kestis
The LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer is 30% off for $111.99
LEGO Minecraft The Badlands MineshaftThe LEGO Minecraft Badlands Mineshaft is a 538-piece building set that translates the video game's popular exploration mechanics into a hands-on physical toy. Designed for ages 8 and older, this playset allows kids to construct an abandoned mine in the rugged Badlands biome, creating an engaging centerpiece for both interactive play and display.
True to the Minecraft experience, the set features several kinetic elements that bring the game to life. Builders can place TNT blocks among the rock structures and operate a manual explode function to blast open the stone. This action reveals hidden ores and crystals, including copper, gold, redstone, and amethyst.
Once the resources are uncovered, players can load them into the included minecart and push it down the built-in track system to exit the mine. The set also includes an Explorer's base camp, complete with a bed and crafting equipment, where the character can rest and pack up their gear before traveling.
To populate the Badlands environment, the set includes an extensive cast of characters and hostile mobs. The figures in this collection are:
- The Badlands Explorer
- A Creeper
- A cave spider
- A husk
- Two slimes
- A donkey with attachable saddlebags
- A baby rabbit
- A bat with foldable wings that allow it to hang upside down
The LEGO Minecraft The Badlands Mineshaft is 30% off for $41.99
INSOON Mechanical SharkWhile not a LEGO-branded set, the INSOON Mechanical Shark is a rather cool-looking 687-piece interactive building set that merges marine biology with mechanical engineering. Designed for ages 12 and older, this kit allows users to construct a highly detailed ocean predator mounted on a dynamic display stand. It provides an engaging construction experience and serves as a striking centerpiece for any room.
The most distinct feature of this model is its split-body design. One side of the build showcases a lifelike ocean shark exterior, while the opposite side reveals an intricate mechanical interior. This exposed half allows builders to view the internal robotics and gears, giving the set a unique cyberpunk visual style. Builders can also customize the pose by adjusting the swivel fins and opening the jaw to reveal rows of pointed teeth.
This model functions as a kinetic sculpture rather than a simple static display. The shark is constructed using three articulating joints. By turning a hand-crank knob located on the display base, builders activate a built-in gear system that moves the head, body, and tail side to side, simulating realistic swimming motions.
The visual presentation is further enhanced by an integrated LED lighting system. When the mechanical gears are engaged, a neon tube inside the shark illuminates the transparent and mechanical components with a bright green glow.
The sturdy support stand ensures the model remains stable during kinetic play and makes it easy to showcase on a desk or shelf. Once fully assembled, the mechanical shark measures 9.45 inches long, 4.72 inches wide, and 9.06 inches high.
The INSOON Mechanical Shark is 20% off for $25.64
Check out these other Prime Day deals on LEGO and more:
- LEGO Star Wars: The Clone Wars Coruscant Guard Gunship 30% off for $97.99
- LEGO Jurassic World Dinosaur Fossils: T Rex Skull Building Toy 30% off for $27.99
- LEGO Technic Peugeot 9X8 24H Le Mans Hybrid Hypercar 30% off for $139.99
- LEGO City Construction Trucks and Wrecking Ball Crane 30% off for $41.99
- NIPLOOOW Toddler Boys Construction Truck Vehicle Toy Set 19% off for $26.62
- Military Series World War II Battleship Building Kit 15% off for $59.49