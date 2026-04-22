ASUS Pad Leak Points to an iPad Pro Rival With 144Hz OLED and a Big Battery
According to the leakers, the new device will simply be called the ASUS Pad, and it will be an Android-based tablet with a 12.2-inch screen, thin bezels (of a uniform width on all four sides), and an aluminum chassis. The back will be flat aside from the usual bump for the rear camera. Apparently, the machine will weigh 523 grams (about 1.15 lbs) and will be 6.5mm thick.
The screen is arguably the most impressive part of what we know so far; the leakers describe it as a "dual-layer OLED." That sounds a lot like Apple's Tandem OLED, although it's not clear what the differences would be. It supposedly supports a 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision HDR, which is promising, but we don't know anything yet about the device's peak brightness; that spec is critical for HDR image quality, and most OLEDs struggle with high brightness due to cooling demands.
Like the iPad Pro, the ASUS Pad will apparently feature a single wide-angle rear camera with an LED flash. What we don't know is what sort of SoC ASUS will be using in this system, nor the other critical system specifications. In fact, the only other spec that AndroidHeadlines shared was that the battery will have a capacity of 9,000mAh. That's big in tablet terms but small in the laptop world, translating to around 35Whr, right in the same general range as the iPad Pro.
The last detail AndroidHeadlines leaked about the ASUS Pad is that it will have an official case that includes an interesting tri-fold stand supporting a surfeit of stand configurations, including both portrait and landscape modes as well as a variety of angles. The site says it "presumes" the stand will cover the display when not in use as a stand. Unfortunately, no information is available about a release date or price, but we'd be surprised if we don't hear something by Computex next month.