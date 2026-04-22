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ASUS Pad Leak Points to an iPad Pro Rival With 144Hz OLED and a Big Battery

by Zak KillianWednesday, April 22, 2026, 02:44 PM EDT
asus vs apple ipad pro asus pad
If you're an Android user who has been looking longingly at an iPad Pro and wishing you could score such a device without buying into the Apple ecosystem, fret not, as ASUS is evidently readying the device of your dreams. A new leak from AndroidHeadlines paints a picture of an upcoming tablet that is a near mirror of the iPad Pro, but for Android users.

asus pad twoangles
Image: AndroidHeadlines

According to the leakers, the new device will simply be called the ASUS Pad, and it will be an Android-based tablet with a 12.2-inch screen, thin bezels (of a uniform width on all four sides), and an aluminum chassis. The back will be flat aside from the usual bump for the rear camera. Apparently, the machine will weigh 523 grams (about 1.15 lbs) and will be 6.5mm thick.

asus pad end usbc port
Image: AndroidHeadlines

The screen is arguably the most impressive part of what we know so far; the leakers describe it as a "dual-layer OLED." That sounds a lot like Apple's Tandem OLED, although it's not clear what the differences would be. It supposedly supports a 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision HDR, which is promising, but we don't know anything yet about the device's peak brightness; that spec is critical for HDR image quality, and most OLEDs struggle with high brightness due to cooling demands.

asus pad leaked rear
Image: AndroidHeadlines

Like the iPad Pro, the ASUS Pad will apparently feature a single wide-angle rear camera with an LED flash. What we don't know is what sort of SoC ASUS will be using in this system, nor the other critical system specifications. In fact, the only other spec that AndroidHeadlines shared was that the battery will have a capacity of 9,000mAh. That's big in tablet terms but small in the laptop world, translating to around 35Whr, right in the same general range as the iPad Pro.

asus pad stand
Image: AndroidHeadlines

The last detail AndroidHeadlines leaked about the ASUS Pad is that it will have an official case that includes an interesting tri-fold stand supporting a surfeit of stand configurations, including both portrait and landscape modes as well as a variety of angles. The site says it "presumes" the stand will cover the display when not in use as a stand. Unfortunately, no information is available about a release date or price, but we'd be surprised if we don't hear something by Computex next month.
Tags:  Asus, tablets, leaks
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
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