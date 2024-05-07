Apple M4 Powers iPad Pro Refresh With Impressive New Capabilities For Creators









Getting iPad Pro closer to its status as a laptop replacement, the new Magic Keyboard is more Mac-like than ever. With a newly included function row and updated trackpad, the usability of iPad Pro as a laptop replacement will come down solely to what Apple does with its software to allow it.Popular apps such as Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro also received significant upgrades to work in synergy with iPad Pro, indicating Apple is willing to allow its laptop-qualities to emerge. The inclusion of the powerful and forward looking M4 chip with AI also signifies Apple wants the iPad Pro to be as strong as its MacBook lineup.An updated folio iPad Pro cover finishes off the accessories update, a likely vital piece to protect your new iPad Pro.With Apple's WWDC 2024 developer conference happening in June, more software updates are on the horizon. The M4 chip is now within iPad Pro , so the hardware is just waiting for Apple's software to fully take advantage of what can be done. If AI will make the impact as many predict is still up in the air, but iPad Pro appears to be one of the first devices out of the gate that has potential.



The latest iPad Pro is available to preorde r with a retail release set for May 15.

The Apple Pencil Pro was a highlight of the Apple announcement, and it has gotten much smarter. With various new interactions available, such as squeezing the device and a gyroscope, input can now be more versatile. It can also be easily located with Find My, a feature that many who are prone to lose items are thankful for.Coming in at $129 is also a bonus, since the technology within is more advanced than ever before. Apple could have raised the price further to justify the new abilities, but kept pricing more in line with previous versions. With its ability to magnetically attach and charge with iPad Pro, creators and pencil aficionados should be delighted with this updated device.