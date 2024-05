Apple M4 Powers iPad Pro Refresh With Impressive New Capabilities For Creators

Getting iPad Pro closer to its status as a laptop replacement, the new Magic Keyboard is more Mac-like than ever. With a newly included function row and updated trackpad, the usability of iPad Pro as a laptop replacement will come down solely to what Apple does with its software to allow it.Popular apps such as Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro also received significant upgrades to work in synergy with iPad Pro, indicating Apple is willing to allow its laptop-qualities to emerge. The inclusion of the powerful and forward looking M4 chip with AI also signifies Apple wants the iPad Pro to be as strong as its MacBook lineup.An updated folio iPad Pro cover finishes off the accessories update, a likely vital piece to protect your new iPad Pro.With Apple's WWDC 2024 developer conference happening in June, more software updates are on the horizon. The M4 chip is now within iPad Pro , so the hardware is just waiting for Apple's software to fully take advantage of what can be done. If AI will make the impact as many predict is still up in the air, but iPad Pro appears to be one of the first devices out of the gate that has potential.