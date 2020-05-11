Apple iPhone 12 Family Rumors: 120Hz Displays, 128GB Base Storage, 3x Optical Zoom, And More





Each passing week has brought us new information on Apple's upcoming iPhone 12 family , and this week is no different. According to previous leaks, we're fairly confident that the 2020 smartphone lineup will include 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models along with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro models

The latest rumor suggests that Apple will finally increase the base storage on its smartphones from 64GB to 128GB. Apple has notoriously been stingy when it comes to base storage on its devices (the latest iPad still comes saddled with 32GB for the entry-level SKU), and it's a slap in the face to customers paying $999 for a current-generation iPhone 11 Pro to only get 64GB.





Apple's reluctance on increasing storage is even more egregious considering that it doesn't offer a microSD slot like many of its Android peers to increase storage post-sale. According to Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech, the iPhone 12 will be available with either 128GB or 256GB of storage, while the iPhone 12 Pro will offer 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities. The 128GB baseline will finally put Apple on par with the likes of Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus in the flagship smartphone realm.

In addition, Max Weinbach and EverythingApplePro are indicating that both 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature 120Hz ProMotion displays. The displays are said to automatically adjust from 60Hz to 120Hz based on the content being presented to persevere battery life. Speaking of battery life, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to feature a 4,400 mAh battery, which is nearly a 500 mAh increase over what's found in the current iPhone 11 Pro Max.





The larger battery will not only be beneficial in supporting the 120Hz display panel, but also the discrete Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G modem that will come as standard equipment with Apple's 2020 smartphone lineup.





Another upgrade will come on the camera front, where the telephoto lens is said to be upgraded from 2x optical zoom to 3x optical zoom. That's definitely not as elaborate as the Galaxy S20 Ultra's 100x Space Zoom, but we doubt that Apple is going after the specs sheet crown with the iPhone 12 lineup. The rumored LiDAR sensor on the iPhone 12 Pro phones will also reportedly be used to help enhance depth effects for the rear cameras.

With all that being said, all four of Apple's iPhone 12/iPhone 12 Pro smartphones are said to include OLED panels (60Hz on the iPhone 12) and the new 5nm A14 Bionic SoC. If previous rumors are accurate, the iPhone 12 will start at just $649, while the iPhone 12 Pro will start at $999.