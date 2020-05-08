CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillFriday, May 08, 2020, 10:06 AM EDT

This 5.4-Inch iPhone 12 Just Might Be The Tiny Flagship Device Apple Fans Have Craved

iphone 12
The rumormill has been working overtime when it comes to the iPhone 12 family, as this is about the time that leaks start coming more into focus as production gears up. This time around, we're getting some clarification on the smallest member of the upcoming iPhone 12 family: the 5.4-inch model.

According to Filip Koroy of EverythingApplePro, he was "completely wrong on the size of the 5.4-inch" on his previous iPhone 12 renders, adding "ours was way too big". He went on to indicate that his latest mockups have been reimagined using dimensions from Japanese website Macotakara. According to Macotakara, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will truly offer flagship performance in a pint-sized package:

  • 5.4-inch iPhone 12: 5.15" x 2.51"
  • 4.7-inch iPhone SE: 5.45" x 2.65"
  • 4.0-inch iPhone SE: 4.87" x 2.31"
In other words, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will fit in neatly size-wise between the old and new iPhone SE models, while offering a vastly larger display than either. Many praised the fact that the second-generation iPhone SE offers an A13 Bionic SoC in a smaller form-factor with a low starting price, but the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will bring next-gen flagship power (5nm A14 Bionic) into an even smaller device.
iphone 12 3

The entry-level iPhone 12 will also reportedly offer a lot of other nice features including an OLED display -- something not found on either generation of iPhone SE -- thinner bezels that lack a Home button, dual rear cameras, Face ID, and 5G support (courtesy of the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55).

iphone 12 2

With regards to 5G support, it's unknown at this point if the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will have cut-down 5G support in order to maintain its [relatively] low price of entry. Previous reports have suggested that that 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 may lack mmWave support, which would be reserved for the more expensive "Pro" models. That omission wouldn't exactly be the end of the world, as mmWave support (and range) is extremely limited at this point. 

The iPhone 12 is expected to miss out on many features found on its iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max siblings like triple cameras and LiDAR support, and potentially a 120Hz TrueMotion display option. However, we doubt that many people will complain about those omissions with the rumored $649 starting price (compared to $999 and $1,099 respectively for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max).

(All above renders courtesy EverythingApplePro)



Tags:  Apple, (NASDAQ:AAPL), iphone 12, a14 bionic, iphone 12 pro
Via:  EverythingApplePro via YouTube
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms