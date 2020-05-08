This 5.4-Inch iPhone 12 Just Might Be The Tiny Flagship Device Apple Fans Have Craved





The rumormill has been working overtime when it comes to the iPhone 12 family , as this is about the time that leaks start coming more into focus as production gears up . This time around, we're getting some clarification on the smallest member of the upcoming iPhone 12 family: the 5.4-inch model.

According to Filip Koroy of EverythingApplePro, he was "completely wrong on the size of the 5.4-inch" on his previous iPhone 12 renders, adding "ours was way too big". He went on to indicate that his latest mockups have been reimagined using dimensions from Japanese website Macotakara. According to Macotakara, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will truly offer flagship performance in a pint-sized package:

5.4-inch iPhone 12: 5.15" x 2.51"

4.7-inch iPhone SE: 5.45" x 2.65"

4.0-inch iPhone SE: 4.87" x 2.31"





In other words, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will fit in neatly size-wise between the old and new iPhone SE models, while offering a vastly larger display than either. Many praised the fact that the second-generation iPhone SE offers an A13 Bionic SoC in a smaller form-factor with a low starting price, but the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will bring next-gen flagship power (5nm A14 Bionic ) into an even smaller device.

The entry-level iPhone 12 will also reportedly offer a lot of other nice features including an OLED display -- something not found on either generation of iPhone SE -- thinner bezels that lack a Home button, dual rear cameras, Face ID, and 5G support (courtesy of the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55).





With regards to 5G support, it's unknown at this point if the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will have cut-down 5G support in order to maintain its [relatively] low price of entry. Previous reports have suggested that that 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 may lack mmWave support, which would be reserved for the more expensive "Pro" models. That omission wouldn't exactly be the end of the world, as mmWave support (and range) is extremely limited at this point.

The iPhone 12 is expected to miss out on many features found on its iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max siblings like triple cameras and LiDAR support, and potentially a 120Hz TrueMotion display option. However, we doubt that many people will complain about those omissions with the rumored $649 starting price (compared to $999 and $1,099 respectively for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max).



(All above renders courtesy EverythingApplePro)