When AMD's Radeon RX 7800 XT And 7700 XT GPUs Are Rumored To Arrive
As far as current-generation GPUs go, AMD has largely ceded the mid-range part of the market—for this discussion, we're calling $350 to $600 "mid-range"—to competitor NVIDIA, at least for now. We could debate the reasons behind this, but it probably comes down to either an excess of stock for last-generation parts, or simply that the Navi 32 processor AMD intends to use for these models isn't ready yet.
Whatever the case, we now have two separate sources claiming that AMD will have at least two and maybe as many as five mid-range RDNA 3 graphics cards launching late next month or early in September. These cards will likely be the Radeon RX 7800 and Radeon RX 7700, with or without "XT" descriptors.
Chinese site BenchLife has a post up talking about the China-exclusive Radeon RX 7900 Golden Rabbit Edition that will purportedly be a 16GB part based on the Navi 31 chip used in the RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT. However, as part of that same post, BenchLife also notes that "AMD and its AIB partners are preparing two Navi 32-based graphics cards" that are expected to be available in early September. The site posits "RX 7800 XT" and "RX 7700 XT" as potential names for the new products.
Meanwhile, over at Jon Peddie Research (JPR), Jon claims to have leaked information out of "Asia" that says AMD is planning to announce "at least two" new graphics cards in late August, possibly at Cologne Gamescom. JPR goes on to say the company is expected to announce "at least two, and maybe five" new models of graphics card. His chart is rather busy, so we've re-created it to organize the data better.
JPR posits the existence of five new models of Radeon graphics card. He gives expected launch windows and pricing for two of them, and we find that information to be pretty believable. The proposed Radeon RX 7800 lines up with the specifications that have long been leaked for Navi 32, and the proposed Radeon RX 7700 seems like a reasonable cut from that chip. We think that these are very likely to have "XT" appended, though.
The 70 CU Navi31-based part with 16GB of RAM also looks fairly credible to us, as that matches up with the above-mentioned Radeon RX 7900 "GRE" (Golden Rabbit Edition) leaked by BenchLife. That GPU will probably be China exclusive, as AMD has done many times in the past, including the Radeon RX 590 GME. Likewise for the further-cut-down Navi 32 at the bottom; that could make for a "non-XT" RX 7700, or a Radeon RX 7600 XT.
The other chip supposed by JPR looks less likely, though. The top entry on our chart, which is the bottom on his, is a supposed Navi 31 GPU with just 70 CUs (cut down from 84 on the Radeon RX 7900 XT) yet with the full allotment of six MCDs, giving it the same 384-bit memory bus as the Radeon RX 7900 XTX. We find that idea pretty dubious, but it's not impossible; it could be a Radeon Pro card, as memory size is more important than compute performance in a lot of professional tasks.
JPR also presents some performance data for the upcoming parts, and it puts the Radeon RX 7800 right under the GeForce RTX 4070, while the Radeon RX 7700 comes in barely ahead of the GeForce RTX 3070 and uncomfortably close to the Radeon RX 6700 XT. Those cards are still readily available for $350, so let's hope that the RX 7700 comes in closer to $400 than $500.
An announcement at Gamescom in late August followed by availability in September sounds pretty sensible. For whatever reasons, NVIDIA's offerings in the $300-600 space haven't been overwhelmingly compelling in comparison to previous-generation parts, and AMD is struggling with the same thing. Hopefully these new current-gen GPUs can break the trend and offer exciting price-to-performance.