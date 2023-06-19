ASRock EEC Listing Leaks Unreleased Radeon RX 7800 XT Memory Config
AMD followed up the launch of its flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX and next-rung-down Radeon RX 7900 XT with the decidedly mid-range and more affordable Radeon RX 7600, skipping right over the Radeon RX 7800 series in the process. Make no mistake, though, Radeon RX 7800 cards are coming—it would be a shock if AMD skipped the 7800 series entirely—and unofficially we have a pretty good idea at how much VRAM to expect.
That's because ASRock has listed a pair Radeon RX 7800 XT models with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). We should point out that specifications revealed in EEC listings have not always been accurate of the final product. So as always, approaching the listing with some trepidation.
Disclaimer out of the way, there's nothing real wild contained in the listing. Have a look...
Source: EEC
According to the listing, ASRock is preparing at least two Radeon RX 7800 XT graphics cards under its Phantom Gaming banner. Both of the SKUs listed indicate a factory overclock, with one of them being a black color option (RX7800XT PG 16GO) and the other being a white model (RX7800XT PGW 16GO).
More interesting, the model numbers suggest AMD is equipping the Radeon RX 7800 XT with 16GB of VRAM (presumably GDDR6). For reference, AMD's existing lineup looks like this...
- Radeon RX 7900 XTX: 96 CUs, 96 ray accelerators, 96MB Infinity Cache, 384-bit bus, 24GB GDDR6
- Radeon RX 7900 XT: 84 CUs, 84 ray accelerators, 80MB Infinity Cache, 3200bit bus, 20GB GDDR6
- Radeon RX 7600: 32 CUs, 32 ray accelerators, 32MB Infinity Cache, 128-bit bus, 8GB GDDR6
Previous leaks suggest the Radeon RX 7800 XT will feature AMD's Navi 32 GPU with up to 60 CUs and up to 64MB of Infinity Cache, along with a 256-bit memory bus.
The VRAM allotment (assuming the listing is accurate) isn't surprising, given that AMD has been trumpeting its comparative advantage and coyly dissing its rival NVIDIA. Plus the previous generation Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 (non-XT) both sport 16GB of VRAM, so AMD would be inviting criticism if the Radeon RX 7800 XT didn't at least match that amount.
We'll have to wait for official confirmation from AMD to know for sure, and the same goes for pricing. As things stand, AMD's current pricing for its RDNA 3 cards stands at $999 for the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, $849 (down from $899) for the Radeon RX 7900 XT, and $269 for the Radeon RX 7600.