ASRock EEC Listing Leaks Unreleased Radeon RX 7800 XT Memory Config





AMD followed up the launch of its flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX and next-rung-down Radeon RX 7900 XT with the decidedly mid-range and more affordable Radeon RX 7600 , skipping right over the Radeon RX 7800 series in the process. Make no mistake, though, Radeon RX 7800 cards are coming—it would be a shock if AMD skipped the 7800 series entirely—and unofficially we have a pretty good idea at how much VRAM to expect.





That's because ASRock has listed a pair Radeon RX 7800 XT models with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). We should point out that specifications revealed in EEC listings have not always been accurate of the final product. So as always, approaching the listing with some trepidation.





Disclaimer out of the way, there's nothing real wild contained in the listing. Have a look...









According to the listing, ASRock is preparing at least two Radeon RX 7800 XT graphics cards under its Phantom Gaming banner. Both of the SKUs listed indicate a factory overclock, with one of them being a black color option (RX7800XT PG 16GO) and the other being a white model (RX7800XT PGW 16GO).





More interesting, the model numbers suggest AMD is equipping the Radeon RX 7800 XT with 16GB of VRAM (presumably GDDR6). For reference, AMD's existing lineup looks like this...