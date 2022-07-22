AMD's RDNA 3 GPUs For Radeon RX 7000 Series Look Dapper In Fan-Made Renders

Created by Wild_C (@_wildc on Twitter) based on leaks rumors , and his own informed speculation, these renders represent what we agree is a reasonable guess at the appearance of AMD's upcoming Navi 3x GPUs. That'll be the chips that power AMD's next-generation Radeon family, presumed to be the Radeon RX 7000 series.





Surrounding the Navi 31 Graphics Compute Die (GCD) are six Memory Controller Dice (or Memory and Cache Dice, depending on who you ask.) These little chips each have a pair of 32-bit GDDR6 memory controllers and 32MB of Infinity Cache, labeled with the cute abbreviation "Inf$". $ is read as "cash", which sounds like "cache", if you didn't get it.









Right now, AMD is expected to release graphics cards based on all three of these GPUs later this year. We'll see what happens, though; AMD isn't immune to the effects of the GPU pricing crash now in progress. It's possible that AMD elects to hold off on releasing its lower-end GPUs to let some of the product in the channel bleed off.





Images in this post created by Wild_C on Twitter.

