AMD's Latest Adrenalin GPU Driver Update Fixes These Annoying Radeon RX 7900 Issues

AMD has released another graphics driver, but if you are not rocking an RDNA 3-based Radeon , you can go on about your day. AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.1.1 is exclusively for Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards, which for now comprises just two models: the Radeon RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX.

The list of issues resolved in this latest driver include performance degradation after factory-resetting your driver control panel, app crashes and driver timeouts while playing Valheim or The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt with ray-tracing enabled, and driver timeouts when using the Auto Overclock feature in the tuning panel.





The Witcher III: Wild Hunt's next-gen update added glorious ray-tracing effects.

