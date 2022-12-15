CATEGORIES
home News

CD Projekt Red Scrambles To Fix PC Performance Issues In Witcher 3's Next-Gen Update

by Paul LillyThursday, December 15, 2022, 10:35 AM EDT
The Witcher 3 screenshot Crones (Ladies of the Wood) rendered in the next-gen update.
CD Projekt Red released its next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt earlier this week, with players on PC being treated to an exclusive Ultra+ graphics setting. Unfortunately, some PC players are also experiencing a range of quirky performance issues after the update, even on systems equipped with high-end graphics cards that should have no problem running the game.

Since The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt released nearly eight years ago, the collective user reviews on Steam have been "Overwhelmingly Positive" out of the more than 545,000 gamer impressions. It's a beloved open-world RPG (or action-adventure, if you prefer), but a look at the most recent user reviews highlights an unusual number of complaints.

One user said the game is "literally unplayable" after the update went live, while another user said "all it does now is crash." Other complaints include flickering shadows, poor textures, broken ray tracing, blurry visuals, and frame rate drops, to name a few.

The good news is, developer CD Projekt Red is looking into the complaints.

Screenshot of @witchergame's Twitter post saying the developer is investigating PC performance issues.

"We are aware of the issues PC players have been reporting since last night's release of the update. We are actively investigating all of the reports and will be providing an update on particular issues as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience!," CD Projekt Red stated on Twitter.

That tweet went out yesterday morning. As of this writing (24 hours later), there is no further update on the matter, but one could obviously come at any time. The hope is that a cure-all patch will be released, assuming there's a singular root cause (or series of bugs that can easily be squashed).

Geralt hiding behind a rock in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

It should be noted that there are also plenty of positive reviews on Steam since the update went live. Being a free update, you might as well give it a spin, if you've been waiting for the next-gen refresh. Just be sure to update your graphics driver first.

The Ultra+ setting on PC "significantly increases the visual fidelity of the game," according to CD Projekt Red's patch notes. It impacts the number of background characters, shadow quality, grass density, texture quality, foliage visibility range, terrain quality, water quality, and overall detail level. Users can also enable DLSS 3 (GeForce RTX 40 series) and FSR 2.1 (Radeon), regardless of whether also using the Ultra+ setting. And for both supported PC and consoles, the next-gen updates brings real-time ray tracing to the table.
Tags:  Gaming, cd projekt red, the witcher 3: wild hunt
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment