PC Repair Shop Claims Huge Uptick In Radeon RX Failures After Recent GPU Driver Update

Most of the time, when a graphics card fails, you'll either return it to the manufacturer (assuming it's inside its warranty period), sell it to someone for parts, or simply discard it. You could, however, send it to a repair shop like Germany's KrisFix. Around the world, electronics enthusiasts are starting repair shops to fix busted PC hardware as these components become more and more expensive to acquire.





KrisFix has been doing his thing a while now, and he knows what he's talking about; he's a trusted resource on YouTube for other repair shops. That's why we give some credence to his concerns about recent Radeon drivers . In a video titled "Are AMD cards dying after a driver update?" he poses the nominative question.





A cracked Navi 21 GPU. This and top image from KrisFix Facebook.



Normally, it's pretty rare for a microprocessor to fail at all, but the specific way in which these chips are failing is notable: they're cracking. Yes, indeed—the Navi 21 processor at the heart of these Radeon RX 6800 and RX 6900 series graphics cards is physically breaking. What could cause this? Extreme heat.





HardOCP's Kyle Bennett weighed in, unable to reproduce the issue on two cards.











With that in mind, then, we return to the question posed by the video: is the latest official AMD driver killing Navi 21 GPUs? It's fairly clear that the answer is "no," or at least, not universally. Here in the labs, we have multiple Navi 21 parts running that specific driver, and haven't had any unusual heat or power problems. Many other users have chimed in on Twitter and Reddit to say the same thing.







