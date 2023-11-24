Find Your Ideal Type And Save Big On Black Friday Gaming Keyboard Deals Up To 75% Off
It is officially Black Friday and the deals are aplenty for gaming keyboards this holiday shopping season. Whether the gamer on a shopping list is the type who loves a custom keyboard experience, or a tried-and-true brand, there is a stupendous deal for everyone.
Glorious Custom Gaming Keyboard
Custom gaming keyboards allow gamers to easily swap out switches and keycaps in the blink of an eye. The Glorious Custom Gaming Keyboard (GMMK) is a 60% compact fully modular barebone mechanical keyboard kit. It features hot swap 3 pin switch sockets that allow gamers to plug in and out switches to fit an individual’s desires. It takes away the need for soldering for hours and features 16.8 million RGB per key that can be customized using the GMMK software.
The GMMK is compatible with a wide range of 3-pin plate mounted mechanical switches. Owners can use linear, clicky, or tactile switches to create the perfect gaming keyboard experience. It supports compatible switches, such as most Cherry, Gateron, and Kaih switches.
The keyboard is also compatible with third party standard keycaps from brands like Keychron, Akko, RK Royal Kludge, and Epomaker. The full aluminum metal top plate and ABS plastic bottom plate make the build perfect for sound tuning, be it clacky or thocky.
The Glorious Custom Gaming Keyboard is on sale for 68% off the original price (as well as an extra 10% off via a coupon) for the low price of $17.49.
Corsair K70 RGB ProCorsair is a brand gamers’ love because of the wide array of peripherals the company produces. Being able to have a setup that can all be customized with the same software makes creating a utopian gaming environment. The Corsair K70 RGB Pro gaming keyboard keeps the iconic elements of the award-winning K70 RGB with a durable aluminum frame, Cherry MX mechanical keyswitches, and per-key RGB backlighting.
Corsair Axon Hyper-Processing technology powers the keyboard. This technology enables a new level of K70 performance, processing and transmitting inputs up to 8x faster than conventional keyboards. The included Cherry MX RGB keyswitches have linear travel with a smooth key press that is ideal for performance gamers.
The durable polycarbonate plastic keycaps come with a standard bottom row layout that supports custom keycap sets. Gamers can also opt to switch on the tournament mode to win those crucial games. It creates a distraction-free static backlighting and disables accidental macro activations.
The Corsair K70 RGB Pro gaming keyboard is an incredible 35% off at a sale price of $109.99.
For the Corsair lovers, there are a couple other notable deals:
- The Corsair K708 Core RGB gaming keyboard is 32% off for only $74.99.
- The Corsair K100 RGB gaming keyboard is 28% off for just $179.99.
Razer Huntsman V2 TKLRazer is another well-known brand many gamers love. The Razer Huntsman TKL mechanical gaming keyboard is among the favorites. The keyboard has Razer linear optical switches (Gen 2) that are improved with sound dampeners for an even quieter typing experience. The switches are consistent and more responsive, with up to true 8000Hz polling rate for lower input latency.
The Huntsman V2 TKL also comes with Doubleshot PBT keycaps that are harder and more reliable than regular keycaps. They won’t wear down to a shiny finish and have labels which will never fade. The detachable USB-C cable makes unpacking, plug and play with minimal fuss for LAN parties and tournaments.
The keyboard comes complete with an ergonomic wrist rest that perfectly aligns to the keyboard to relieve pressure on wrists, producing less fatigue. It also comes with sound dampening foam that has been added for improved acoustics.
The Razer Huntsman TKL mechanical gaming keyboard is a whopping 50% off for just $79.99.
Be sure to check out these other deals on Razer keyboards:
- The Razer Ornata V3 low profile keyboard is 13% off for $34.99.
- The Razer BlackWidow V3 mechanical gaming keyboard is 29% off for only $99.99.
If none of those deals meet the needs, check out these other incredible deals to meet any budget:
- The NPET K10 gaming keyboard is 19% off for $16.19.
- The Redragon gaming keyboard is 35% off for $33.59.
- The MageGee gaming keyboard is 35% off for $23.99.
- The Logitech G Pro gaming keyboard is 39% off for $79.93.
- The Asus ROG Azoth 75% gaming keyboard is 20% off for $199.99.
- The Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 gaming keyboard is 19% off for 144.99.