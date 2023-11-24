Alienware Gaming Laptop With RTX 4070 Is $600 Off And More HOT Black Friday Deals





Hey, have you gotten the memo—Black Friday deals are live! Of course you have because you can't hardly visit a website without being hammered over the head with Black Friday bargains. That includes us (hey, we gotta eat too!). But before you mentally check out of the sales festivities, do yourself a solid and check out these gaming laptop deals.





Alienware m16 configuration at Best Buy, where it's selling for $1,399.99 (down from $1,999.99). As you're probably aware, Alienware is one of those brands (owned by Dell) that come with a premium, so it's always nice to see one that is heavily discounted, as is the case here. One of the biggest discounts we found is $600 off thisconfiguration at Best Buy, where it's selling for. As you're probably aware, Alienware is one of those brands (owned by Dell) that come with a premium, so it's always nice to see one that is heavily discounted, as is the case here.





This one is packing some impressive value for the money, too. It serves up a 16-inch display with a 2560x1600 resolution and 165Hz refresh rate, and is powered by an Intel 13th Gen Core i7-13700Hx processor (16C/24T, up to 5GHz, 30MB L3 cache), GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB solid state drive.













Acer Nitro 5 that's on sale for $599.99 at Amazon (save $200). It's a relatively affordable machine and reasonably capable to boot. Our only real knock against it is the 8GB of DDR4 memory—we'd like to see 16GB, though at least you can upgrade the RAM if you so desire. Are you looking to buy a gaming laptop well south of a grand? Then check out thethat's on sale for(save $200). It's a relatively affordable machine and reasonably capable to boot. Our only real knock against it is the 8GB of DDR4 memory—we'd like to see 16GB, though at least you can upgrade the RAM if you so desire.





This one sports a 15.6-inch IPS display with a 1920x1080 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It's powered by an Intel 12th Gen Core i5-12500H processor (12C/16T, up to 4.5GHz, 18MB L3 cache) based on Alder Lake and a GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. It also features a 512GB SSD, Killer Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, a backlit keyboard, and generous connectivity including USB-C and Thunderbolt 4.













Gigabyte G5 gaming laptop that's discounted to $799.99 at Best Buy (saved $300). It costs $200 more than the Acer Nitro 5 listed above, but the added investments translates to twice as much RAM, faster graphics, and a faster CPU. If you have a bigger budget to play with, a good option is thisthat's discounted to(saved $300). It costs $200 more than the Acer Nitro 5 listed above, but the added investments translates to twice as much RAM, faster graphics, and a faster CPU.





Specifically, the G5 on tap is built around an Intel 12th Gen Core i7-12650H processor (10C/16T, up to 4.7GHz, 24MB of L3 cache) and a GeForce RTX 4060 graphics chip. Those alone justify the $200 price difference, though you also get 16GB of RAM and, less excitingly, 512GB of SSD storage. All of this is comes together to power a 15.6-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.





