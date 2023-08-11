Corsair Unveils A Mechanical Keyboard With Magnetic Hall Switches To Fine Tune Actuation





Corsair has unveiled yet another K70 mechanical gaming keyboard, but this one possesses a unique trait that none of its predecessors have. The new keyboard, known as the K70 MAX, features a brand-new magnetic Corsair-made switch that lets the user control the switch's behavior at will.

Corsair has also implemented two new features into its MGX switches that enhances their functionality. The first is a new dual-point actuation mode that allows users to assign two commands to one key, via two actuation points. If you press on the key lightly, it will trigger one command, if you press down on the key all the way, it will trigger another. For gamers, this can be great for controlling a character’s movement in first person shooters, one actuation point can be set for walking, while the other can be set for running or dodging.









Besides the new switches, the K70 MAX also features an 8000Hz polling rate for even more responsiveness, and a detachable USB Type-C cable for easier transportation. The keyboard comes with two-layers of sound dampening material to reduce the noise of the switches, helpful for prolonged typing sessions. For gamers, there is a fancy feature called the “Tournament Switch” that disables macros and the keyboard’s backlight to improve the keyboard’s performance and remove distractions.







