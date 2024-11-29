Play More And Spend Less With These Gaming Keyboard And Mouse Deals Up To 45% Off

After weeks of teasers and early discounts to whet your appetite for the big day, Black Friday is finally here. With it comes a barrage of bargains as retailers kick things into high gear. Whether you're looking for a discounted coffee maker
or a gaming laptop deal
, or practically anything else, there's a good chance you'll find it today (and into December, actually). For this roundup, we've gathered up a whole bunch of gaming keyboards and mice to level up your PC battle station.
Black Friday Gaming Keyboard Deals
One of the bigger markdowns comes by way of the Razer Huntsman Mini keyboard
pictured above—it's on sale for $69.99 at Amazon (save $50)
. That works out to a generous 42% discount over MSRP and nearly matches the lowest it's ever been—it dipped to $63.99 last year, and has never been cheaper this year than it is right now.
The Razer Huntsman Mini is a great option for gamers who are short on desk space and/or have no need for a number pad. It's a compact "60% form factor" keyboard that also eschews dedicated macro keys and media controls for a smaller profile.
It's also an optical keyboard, meaning it uses beams of light to register lightning-fast keystrokes. Other features include Chroma RGB lighting (this is Razer, after all) with profiles for specific games, oil-resistant doubleshot PBT keycaps, aluminum construction, Razer Snap Tap support (Valve banned the feature in Counter-Strike 2 and it's turned off by default), and fully programmable macro support on any of the keys.
Here are some more keyboard deals...
The Amazon Basics keyboard doesn't have any notable features specific to gaming, but if you're in need of a cheap plank, well, there you go.
Black Friday Gaming Mouse Deals
Switching over to gaming mice, one of the biggest discounts applies to this ultra-affordable Redragon M612 Predator RGB
model that's on sale for $13.72 at Amazon (save $11.20)
. That's a 45% discount over the already-cheap MSRP and would make a great stocking stuffer. If nothing else, you could pick this up and tuck it away as a backup, in case your current mouse gives up the ghost.
You could also use it as your primary rodent. Redragon, while a recognizable brand these days, typically targets the value-conscious segment—you're not paying a bunch extra for a name brand. That said, the specs on this mouse are certainly respectable. It's a wired model with an 8,000 DPI optical sensor, 11 programmable buttons, and RGB lighting with five backlit modes.
It also has a 'comfort' grip on the left side for your thumb (only right-handed gamers need apply) and, for what it's worth, a ton of positive users reviews.
Here are some more gaming (and regular) mouse deals...
The Amazon Basics model boasts a 2.4GHz wireless connection and optical sensor with an adjustable DPI, though the specs don't exactly what DPI options are available. However, it's affordable and wireless, and about the cost of a Starbucks (maybe less, depending on what you order).
Also notable are the deals on the Logitech mice. If you haven't already, check out our Logitech G502 X Plus mouse review
. The non-Plus version that's on sale for $94.99 ditches the RGB lighting for a cheaper price, and there's also the wired version that's on sale for $44.99 (or $47.48 if you prefer the white model), which is a fantastic price for the design and features.