Play More And Spend Less With These Gaming Keyboard And Mouse Deals Up To 45% Off





After weeks of teasers and early discounts to whet your appetite for the big day, Black Friday is finally here. With it comes a barrage of bargains as retailers kick things into high gear. Whether you're looking for a discounted coffee maker or a gaming laptop deal , or practically anything else, there's a good chance you'll find it today (and into December, actually). For this roundup, we've gathered up a whole bunch of gaming keyboards and mice to level up your PC battle station.

Black Friday Gaming Keyboard Deals

Razer Huntsman Mini keyboard pictured above—it's on sale for $69.99 at Amazon (save $50). That works out to a generous 42% discount over MSRP and nearly matches the lowest it's ever been—it dipped to $63.99 last year, and has never been cheaper this year than it is right now. One of the bigger markdowns comes by way of thepictured above—it's on sale for. That works out to a generous 42% discount over MSRP and nearly matches the lowest it's ever been—it dipped to $63.99 last year, and has never been cheaper this year than it is right now.





The Razer Huntsman Mini is a great option for gamers who are short on desk space and/or have no need for a number pad. It's a compact "60% form factor" keyboard that also eschews dedicated macro keys and media controls for a smaller profile.





It's also an optical keyboard, meaning it uses beams of light to register lightning-fast keystrokes. Other features include Chroma RGB lighting (this is Razer, after all) with profiles for specific games, oil-resistant doubleshot PBT keycaps, aluminum construction, Razer Snap Tap support (Valve banned the feature in Counter-Strike 2 and it's turned off by default), and fully programmable macro support on any of the keys.





Here are some more keyboard deals...







