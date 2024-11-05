2025 iPad Air May Get A 90Hz Display Upgrade And So Could These Other Apple Devices

The same source also states that 90Hz panels will initially drop with the M3-powered iPad Air that's coming in early 2025. This would pair nicely with the promised M3/M4 chipset performance upgrades, although expect a price bump to boot.





Afterwards, the 24-inch iMac could be next—potentially as a model refresh or offered as a pricier model. After all, the iMac just received an M4 performance upgrade , so it'd make sense for Apple to push the 90Hz panel late 2025 or early 2026.

Anyway, the current iPad Air was refreshed with an M2 SoC and a 13-inch model a few months ago, so based on the same product release schedule, a new M3 iPad Air with the new display should be available around the April-May time period.





Like the M2 iPad Air, the new version is expected to be offered in 11- and 13-inch guises. The biggest change will obviously be the M3 chipset built on Apple's 3 nanometer process. Benchmarks put the M3 about 30 percent and 15 percent faster in CPU and GPU performance, respectively. Gamers will love the new GPU; it's not only going to be more efficient, but will support hardware-based ray tracing and dynamic caching.