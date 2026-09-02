Alienware Unveils 39-Inch 5K Tandem OLED And 560Hz Gaming Monitors
First up, at the Innovation For All (IFA) 2026 conference, Alienware has unveiled two new gorgeous gaming displays that are both built around bleeding-edge OLEDs. While both are brand new, their specifications diverge in wildly different directions. The Alienware AW3226Q is a 31.5-inch 4K UHD OLED monitor with brilliant HDR from its RGB Stripe Tandem OLED screen, and then the AW2527HX is a 25-inch FHD OLED that refreshes at 560Hz "natively", which means no overclocking is required.
First up, the AW3226Q. This is a 32-inch flat gaming monitor with serious picture quality specifications. It's an OLED, sure, but specifically it's an RGB Stripe Tandem OLED. Because of the uniform subpixel layout, this means a drastic reduction in text fringing, and because of the Tandem panel construction, it offers considerably higher brightness than previous-gen OLEDs at up to 1,000 nits. Sure, that's only in a tiny portion of the screen, but that's usually how HDR highlights are anyway. Alienware promises 99% DCI-P3 coverage, and a DeltaE value under 2 from the factory.
Of course, this is still a gaming monitor, so you can enjoy a 165-Hz refresh rate and a rated 0.03ms response time, as well as NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and HDMI 2.1 VRR for variable refresh rates even on game consoles. Connectivity includes a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 port, and a USB hub, although Dell doesn't mention KVM functionality specifically. Notably, Alienware will warranty the AW3226Q for three full years, and that includes OLED burn-in, which ain't bad at all. This display should show up in the fall for $699 USD.
The other display from IFA 2026 is the AW2527HX. This is a smaller monitor at 24.5 inches, and it only has one-quarter of the resolution at 1080p. However, that's plenty for its intended purpose, which is competitive professional gaming and eSports. Pro gamers from Team Liquid, one of the longest-lived pro gaming teams, collaborated with Dell on the specifications for the screen, and Alienware says they prioritized "maximum motion clarity and [minimum] response time above all else."
So obviously, the AW2527HX uses an OLED, but this one is a "Penta Tandem" QD-OLED that focuses on brightness and quick response over clarity and color. Alienware gives the same 99% DCI-P3 color spec for this display, and also rates it for an eye-searing 1,500 nits peak brightness, earning it DisplayHDR True Black 600 certification.
The 560-Hz refresh rate is obviously the star of the show here, though; that's less than 2 milliseconds per screen update, which could perhaps be a legitimate competitive advantage against people on 120Hz or slower monitors. Such high refresh rates also reduce the need for motion blur reduction tech like strobing or BFI. The AW2527HX has a single DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR13.5) port and it does its 560-Hz thing without needing Display Stream Compression thanks to the relatively low FHD screen resolution. This monitor is coming early next year; no pricing available yet.
Last but not least, we have the Alienware 39 5K OLED Gaming Monitor (AW3926QW), which is now available. This display is actually rather similar to the AW3226Q above, except that it takes the 32" form factor and stretches it sideways to 39". This gives you a 21:9 ultrawide monitor with a 5120×2160 screen resolution, a 165-Hz refresh rate (supporting all the extant VRR standards), and the crisp sharpness of an RGB Stripe Tandem OLED display.
One major difference is that this monitor is curved, which may be a feature to some and a bummer to others; the curvature is given as 1500R, which is a middle of the road sort of curvature. If 165-Hz is too slow for you, you can whack the resolution down to 2560×1080 and get 330 images per second out of the screen. Alternatively, if you desire brilliant image quality, its peak brightness is 1300 nits, and as you'd expect it gets DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification.
Connectivity on the AW3926QW includes a pair of HDMI ports, a single DisplayPort jack, and a USB Type-C upstream port that supports both DisplayPort Alt Mode and 90W USB-PD charging. There are also two Type-A downstream ports and a Type-C downstream port. This monitor explicitly does feature KVM switch functionality.
If you're already sold on the specs alone, you can go pick up the AW3926QW right now at Dell for $1,099.99. However, we have a review of this screen on the way, so stay tuned for our impressions of this massive HDR OLED beast!