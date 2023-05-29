NVIDIA Unveils G-Sync ULMB 2 With Over 1,000Hz Of Motion Clarity And A Big Brightness Boost

Here's the deal: LCD and OLED monitors suffer from a condition known as "sample and hold blurring." This is because they are "sample and hold" displays—unlike a CRT or Plasma display, they don't strobe the picture, but instead simply display it statically until the next frame appears. This causes your brain to blur it when the picture moves, just as a real moving object would blur.





Thankfully, there are displays that support strobing, with two main forms. LCDs typically use backlight strobing, where the display's LED backlight is flashed at the same rate (and optimally, the same phase) as the LCD's updates. Meanwhile, OLEDs typically use black frame insertion (BFI), reducing the screen refresh by half to insert black frames between every other "real" frame.









All of that information is necessary to understand the topic of this post: Ultra Low Motion Blur, version 2, a.k.a. ULMB 2. ULMB is a mode that exists in all true G-SYNC displays; that is, those monitors with FPGA G-SYNC modules. It's fundamentally just a backlight strobing mode like many other monitors have (see: ASUS ELMB), but it uses the G-SYNC module to correctly phase the backlight strobe with the screen refresh, and provides drastically improved motion clarity over non-strobed modes.





Monitors with ULMB 2 must be able to strobe at their maximum refresh rate, must have minimal strobe crosstalk, and must have at least 250 cd/m² brightness in strobe mode, which is a pretty big upgrade. It's also a big ask considering that ULMB 2 monitors must also have "effective motion clarity" of at least 1,000 Hz.





120Hz ULMB offers similar or better motion clarity to a 480-Hz monitor.



To be clear, ULMB 2 isn't just a certification program; NVIDIA has developed a technology called "Vertical Dependent Overdrive" that the company says can significantly reduce strobe crosstalk. Crosstalk is when the strobe flashes before the vertical scanout has finished, so you end up with double images on part of the screen.





Since we brought up G-SYNC again, it's worth mentioning that you can't use ULMB with variable refresh rate , and that still includes ULMB 2, unfortunately. That means that you still have to make the choice between wonderfully smooth G-SYNC mode or sharp and precise ULMB mode. As ever, if your monitor's motion clarity is good enough and your game doesn't run consistently over 100 FPS, we would generally recommend you to use G-SYNC. Otherwise, give ULMB a try and see if you like how it looks. You'll want to turn the room lights off, though.



