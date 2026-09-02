Acer Announces Predator Atlas 7 Handheld & Teases Project DualPlay
So, what sets apart the Predator Atlas 7 from the Predator Atlas 8? Not much, and that's a good thing. The biggest change is to the screen, which is still supports Variable Refresh Rate up to 120 Hz. However, it has shrunk down from the Predator Atlas 8's 16:10 8-inch 1920x1200 setup to a more compact 16:9 7-inch 1920x1080p configuration.
Otherwise, the Predator Atlas 7 is mostly similar to the Atlas 8 in terms of its specifications. Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 are supported, along with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports for high-bandwidth docking and storage, but the SD card slot is a standard UHS-II instead of SD Express. And while the Predator Atlas 8 will ship with TMR joysticks standard, they are only an option on the Atlas 7.
For context on how Intel Arc G3 Extreme handhelds perform, take a peek at Zak's review for the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+.
Those interested in the Acer Predator Atlas 8 can expect the larger handheld to become available starting this month. The Acer Predator Atlas 7, however, is slated for some point within Q4 2026 for North America, and in EMEA regions starting in November.
Meet Acer's Project DualPlay
Having been forced to work on an old Steam Deck in a coffee shop some years back, I see the appeal of Acer's Project DualPlay. But what do you think? Let us know in the comments below.