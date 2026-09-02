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Acer Announces Predator Atlas 7 Handheld & Teases Project DualPlay

by Chris HarperWednesday, September 02, 2026, 07:00 AM EDT
Acer Predator Atlas 7.
Acer Predator Atlas 7. Image: Acer

Acer just announced its Predator Atlas 7 gaming handheld at IFA 2026, along with an intriguing device dubbed "Project DualPlay" that is just a concept at this time. Like its Predator Atlas 8 big brother, the Predator Atlas 7 is built atop the Intel Arc G3 Series SoC, aka Panther Lake for handhelds. As such, the Predator Atlas 7 will be available in both an Intel Arc G3 Extreme variant with Arc B390 graphics and a non-Extreme Arc G3 variant with Arc B370 graphics.

Acer Predator Atlas 7 rear view.
Acer Predator Atlas 7 rear view. Image: Acer


So, what sets apart the Predator Atlas 7 from the Predator Atlas 8? Not much, and that's a good thing. The biggest change is to the screen, which is still supports Variable Refresh Rate up to 120 Hz. However, it has shrunk down from the Predator Atlas 8's 16:10 8-inch 1920x1200 setup to a more compact 16:9 7-inch 1920x1080p configuration.

Otherwise, the Predator Atlas 7 is mostly similar to the Atlas 8 in terms of its specifications. Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 are supported, along with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports for high-bandwidth docking and storage, but the SD card slot is a standard UHS-II instead of SD Express. And while the Predator Atlas 8 will ship with TMR joysticks standard, they are only an option on the Atlas 7.

For context on how Intel Arc G3 Extreme handhelds perform, take a peek at Zak's review for the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+.

Those interested in the Acer Predator Atlas 8 can expect the larger handheld to become available starting this month. The Acer Predator Atlas 7, however, is slated for some point within Q4 2026 for North America, and in EMEA regions starting in November.

Meet Acer's Project DualPlay

Project Dualplay (Handheld.)
Project DualPlay (Handheld). Image: Acer

Acer also announced its Project DualPlay, which looks to be a unique hybrid handheld PC concept. At first glance, it looks like any other PC handheld, though perhaps with a somewhat old-fashioned design language. But appearances can be deceiving—and those controllers aren't simply detachable like one would expect.

acer dualplay keyboard
Project DualPlay (Keyboard.) Image: Acer

Rather, the entire unit can be unfolded and converted into a netbook form factor. While this is currently a conceptual device, the appeal is clear for anyone that's ever propped up a PC handheld on a stand and used it as a PC. For readers who may be conflicted between a laptop or a gaming handheld for on-the-go action, Project DualPlay could be exactly what the doctor ordered.

Having been forced to work on an  old Steam Deck in a coffee shop some years back, I see the appeal of Acer's Project DualPlay. But what do you think? Let us know in the comments below.
Tags:  Acer, PC gaming, acer predator, predator atlas 7, project dualplay
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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