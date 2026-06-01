Alienware AW3926QW Debuts As World's First 39-Inch 5K RGB Stripe OLED Display
At least in terms of specifications, the new display is gobsmacking. It's a 39-inch 5K ultrawide, and that's basically like a 31.5" 4K monitor with extra space on the sides. The resolution, 5120×2160, is exactly 1/3 more pixels than 4K UHD, at 11 megapixels. That gives it an actual resolution of 142 PPI, which is fairly high for a desktop display. The resolution isn't the impressive part, though.
See, this monitor uses a tandem OLED, which is already an impressive technology. Tandem OLEDs use multiple emissive layers—four, in this case—which allows the display to get even brighter without causing excessive wear on the emissive elements. But it's also one of the new RGB stripe OLEDs like we just reported on last week. Rather than using a more "optimized" subpixel layout, which looks fine in films and games, they use a classical "stripe" of red, green, and blue elements that produces crystal-clear text as well as sharp images. Other subpixel layouts can produce distracting text fringing and other artifacts when used as PC monitors.
Beyond that, this display has overall high specifications: a 165Hz refresh rate that climbs to 330Hz in 2560×1080 mode, the usual sub-1ms OLED response time, and up to 1,300 cd/m² peak brightness, which is extremely high for an OLED. It earns DisplayHDR TrueBlack500 certification, and it also supports all three common variable refresh rate standards: HDMI 2.1 VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and NVIDIA's G-SYNC Compatible.
Connectivity on this display comes in the form of DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR20 mode), HDMI 2.1 FRL with eARC support, and USB-C, where it can return up to 90W for portable device charging. Naturally, there's a built-in KVM too. If you've got reliability concerns, Dell offers a three-year burn-in warranty on the screen, which is pretty generous. Unforutnately, what we don't know yet is the price, but Dell says it will be announced closer to the monitor's "late June 2026 launch" in Asia, with NA and EU availability coming in the Fall.
Besides the AW3926QW, Dell's also launching a revised version of the familiar AW3425DW (the world's first QD-OLED gaming monitor) known simply as the AW3426DW. This version will move to a "penta tandem" OLED panel that uses five separate emissive elements with an RGB stripe subpixel layout, and it will also make use of a new anti-reflective coating to raise typical brightness by around 17% to 300 nits. The refresh rate also gets a bump from 240-HZ to 280-Hz, while the rest of the specifications generally stay the same, including the WQHD (3440×1440) resolution and 34" ultrawide size. This one's coming in July.
For folks who need a new gaming monitor but don't have OLED money, Alienware's also releasing the AW3426DWM and AW3226DM, both of which come with VA-type LCD panels that should still offer rich colors and deep contrast. The AW3426DWM is a 34-inch ultrawide (similar height to 27" 16:9) in 3440×1440 resolution, while the AW3226DM is a 27" display with 2560×1440 resolution. Both feature 240-Hz refresh rates and FreeSync Premium support. Dell didn't share a lot of specifications on these screens, but we do know that the AW3226DM will start at $299, while the AW3426DWM will be $100 more at $399. Both are launching in July.