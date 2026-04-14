Alienware’s New 240Hz QD-OLED 27" Gaming Monitor Is Only $349





Dell is looking to disrupt the gaming monitor market with the launch of the Alienware AW2726DM, a 27-inch display built around a QD-OLED panel with a 2560x1440 resolution (1440p), fast 240Hz refresh rate, and 3-year warranty to help assuage burn-in concerns , for a surprising low price—just $349.99. And that's the launch price, mind you, before any inevitable sales or coupon codes come into view.





Part of the surprise, at least for some, is that Alienware is the one attempting to disrupt the market on pricing. Dell acquired the former standalone boutique PC builder around a million years ago (or 20 years ago, which in fairness is like a million years in tech) and has leaned into the brand's premium DNA with premium-priced products.

















It's not much different on Amazon, though we did find an 27-inch AOC model with similar specifications for $379.99 . AFter that, the next cheapest model we could find is MSI's MAG 272QP for $429.99 (14% off)





The Alienware AW2726DM is more aggressively priced than what currently exists in the 27-inch QD-OLED space. Outside of sporting a quantum dot OLED panel, the AW2726DM is also a FreeSync Premium monitor. Other highlights include 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, an "infinite contrast ratio," and HDR10 support, though the brightness is only rated for 200 nits.













Looking at the specs, the brightness rating is the lone sore spot on an otherwise promising display, giving the assortment of technologies, features, pricing, and Dell's burn-in warranty. And as for the connectivity options, the AW2726DM serves up a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports (supporting up to 120Hz) and a single DisplayPort 1.4 input. It also has a built-in microphone and an adjustable stand (swivel, height, pivot, and tilt).

The Alienware 27 (AW2726DM) QD-OLED monitor is available now for $349.99 direct form Dell.