Intel Exec Shakeup Brings New Foundry Services SVP And Raja Koduri Departure
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger introduced Stuart Pann as the new SVP & GM of Intel Foundry Services in a series of Tweets, and then dropped the news that Raja Koduri is leaving the company at the end of March. Koduri is setting off on his own to create a new software company centered around generative AI for gaming, media and entertainment.
Gelsinger began his flourish of tweets earlier this afternoon with the appointment of Pann, saying his "expertise in capital & capacity strategies, supply chain mgmt + sales & operation planning across internal & external manufacturing make him an ideal leader!" Then, the Intel CEO revealed that Koduri and Randhir Thakur were leaving, saying, "On a bittersweet note, saying farewell to @Randhir_Intel and @RajaXg, both leaving Intel at the end of March."
Pann will be replacing Thakur, who was the inaugural General Manager of Intel Foundry Services. Thakur stepped down from the role in November of 2022 and will be starting "a new chapter outside the company," according to an Intel press release on the matter.
Koduri served as Director of Graphics Architecture at Apple from 2009 to 2013, before leaving for Intel. He is currently Executive Vice President and Chief Architect at Intel Corporation, and previously served as General Manager of the Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group, as well as leading the creation of Xe, oneAPI, and other key hardware and software technologies.
This past December, Koduri left his role with the AXG business unit to return to his role as an Intel Chief Architect. In hindsight, the move more than likely came in preparation for Koduri leaving at the end of March.
As of right now, there have been no announcements as to who may be replacing Koduri at Intel. His passionate work in advancing visual and accelerated computing across a range of platforms will surely be missed by the company.