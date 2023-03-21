CATEGORIES
home News

Intel Exec Shakeup Brings New Foundry Services SVP And Raja Koduri Departure

by Tim SweezyTuesday, March 21, 2023, 03:24 PM EDT
Raja Koduri Holding Arc Graphics Card Hero
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger introduced Stuart Pann as the new SVP & GM of Intel Foundry Services in a series of Tweets, and then dropped the news that Raja Koduri is leaving the company at the end of March. Koduri is setting off on his own to create a new software company centered around generative AI for gaming, media and entertainment.

Gelsinger began his flourish of tweets earlier this afternoon with the appointment of Pann, saying his "expertise in capital & capacity strategies, supply chain mgmt + sales & operation planning across internal & external manufacturing make him an ideal leader!" Then, the Intel CEO revealed that Koduri and Randhir Thakur were leaving, saying, "On a bittersweet note, saying farewell to @Randhir_Intel and @RajaXg, both leaving Intel at the end of March."

koduri reply to gelsinger twitter

In a reply to Gelsinger's tweet, Koduri confirmed his exit from Intel, saying, "Thank you Pat and @intel for many cherished memories and incredible learning over the past 5 years." He added, "Will be embarking on a new chapter in my life, doing a software startup as noted below. Will have more to share in coming weeks."

Pann will be replacing Thakur, who was the inaugural General Manager of Intel Foundry Services. Thakur stepped down from the role in November of 2022 and will be starting "a new chapter outside the company," according to an Intel press release on the matter.

Koduri served as Director of Graphics Architecture at Apple from 2009 to 2013, before leaving for Intel. He is currently Executive Vice President and Chief Architect at Intel Corporation, and previously served as General Manager of the Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group, as well as leading the creation of Xe, oneAPI, and other key hardware and software technologies.

This past December, Koduri left his role with the AXG business unit to return to his role as an Intel Chief Architect. In hindsight, the move more than likely came in preparation for Koduri leaving at the end of March.

As of right now, there have been no announcements as to who may be replacing Koduri at Intel. His passionate work in advancing visual and accelerated computing across a range of platforms will surely be missed by the company.
Tags:  Intel, Pat Gelsinger, (NASDAQ:INTC), raja koduri, arc gpu
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment