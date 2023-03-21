CATEGORIES
This Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition GPU Deal For Just $225 Is Insanely Good

by Paul LillyTuesday, March 21, 2023, 10:33 AM EDT
Intel Arc A750 card and retail box (renders) on a black and gray gradient background.
It's barely been a week since we highlighted price drops across Intel's Arc Alchemist discrete graphics card lineup, including a custom ASRock Challenger Arc A750 8GB card for the ridiculously-low price of just $239.99. That's still a great deal, though if you prefer Intel's own Limited Edition (LE) variant, you can snag one for an even lower price right now.

There are no mail-in-rebates to fuss with either, just a coupon code to enter. Using code PAX323B knocks $25 off the price at checkout, scoring you an Intel Arc A750 LE for $224.99 at Newegg (plus tax of course). That's the lowest price this card has ever been. It's also $64 below the card's launch MSRP when it released to retail just five months ago.


There is a caveat. We're not the only ones to recognize that this is a steal and Newegg is already sold out of its current inventory. However, you can still place an order with the aforementioned coupon code. Newegg says it "will replenish [stock] as soon as possible."

As an added bonus, the card comes with Intel's Spring Play and Create bundle with a bunch of goodies. Newegg lists the value at $99.99, while Intel claims it's $490+ worth of software. It includes the game Nightingale & The Settlers: New Allies, along with a full download for Topaz Gigpixel AI and subscriptions for PowerDirector 365, D5 Render, MAGIX Video Pro X14, and XSplit Premium.

Intel Arc A750 DX9 gaming benchmarks graph.
Source: Intel

You can check out our Intel Arc A750 review for our full analysis, but the abbreviated rundown is that it's a great card for 1080p gaming with a high band-for-buck proposition, especially at $224.99. The A750 typically outpaces AMD's Radeon RX 6600 and matches or beats NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 in many current titles. It does reasonably well with ray-traced games too.

Intel has also made gains in older games thanks to continued driver development. The chart above highlights huge improvements in framerates since launch, culminating in a 77 percent gain in both CS:GO and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Not too shabby.

If you have a bit more to spend, you can find the ASRock Phantom Gaming Arc A770 (8GB) for $269.99 on Newegg, or the Intel Arc A770 LE (16GB) for $297.48 on Amazon.
