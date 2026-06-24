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8BitDo's Slick New Translucent Keyboard And Controller Pay Homage To The N64

by Chris HarperWednesday, June 24, 2026, 02:16 PM EDT
hero 8bitdo n64 blue
To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Nintendo 64 (N64) console launch, 8BitDo is releasing Clear Blue variations of its Ultimate 2 Wireless Controller and Retro 87 TKL Keyboard. This Clear Blue colorway is partially-transparent and includes familiar N64 color scheming on specific buttons and keys, and recalls the 'Ice' Blue variant of the Nintendo 64. It is worth noting that 'Ice' and other 'Funtastic' transparent color variations of the N64 weren't released until December of 1999, starting with 'Jungle' Green alongside Donkey Kong 64.

That detail in addition to the Clear Blue 8Bitdo Ultimate 2 Wireless Controller using an Xbox button layout instead of a Nintendo one does shake the core conceit of this N64 a little bit, but I'd argue this is still fair play. After all, 8BitDo has already released a modernized N64 controller (and wireless adapter) recently, and ModRetro is soon to release a series of FPGA-powered N64 clones, complete with four transparent colorways.

8bitdo n64 blue ultimate2

The Clear Blue 8BitDo Ultimate 2 Wireless Controller is already available for purchase and shipping, and makes for a compelling alternative to Xbox controllers or other generic gamepads for PC and mobile platforms. The Ultimate 2 Wireless Controller leverages premium features including TMR joysticks with RGB lighting, trigger mode switching, two extra back buttons and bumpers, and even motion control for use with Steam Input or other supported applications. Priced at $59.99 on Amazon and with this nostalgic color scheme, the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 is fairly compelling.

The most important feature is actually a little buried in the details, though. Not only does the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 Wireless Controller have a 1,000Hz polling rate, but it actually supports that on both wired and 2.4GHz wireless connections with an included adapter. The charging dock is also included, which is almost unheard of in this price range.

8bitdo n64blue keyboard

As for the Clear Blue edition of the 8BitDo Retro 87 Keyboard, interested readers will sadly have to wait until August 14th for the unit to actually ship. Otherwise, for the $99.99 USD asking price to preorder the unit from 8BitDo (this one's not yet available on Amazon), you'll receive both the keyboard and a pair of matching 8BitDo 'Super Buttons' that you can program to your heart's content.

The Retro 87 uses Huano-developed linear mechanical switches and supports wireless connectivity over both 2.4GHz (adapter included) and Bluetooth. In wireless operations, the 2,000maH battery is rated for 200 hours of use with 4 hours of charging time.

This is notably a TKL (tenkeyless) keyboard that omits the numpad, but that can be a benefit for users with limited desk space. Otherwise, you're looking at a standard, solid, themed mechanical keyboard from 8BitDo here whose appeal will depend on your affinity for the aesthetic. If this one doesn't appeal to you, 8BitDo's NES tribute or Apple II tribute keyboards may suit you better.
Tags:  Keyboards, PC gaming, 8bitdo, nintendo 64, console gaming, ultimate 2 wireless controller, retro 87 keyboard
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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