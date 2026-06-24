8BitDo's Slick New Translucent Keyboard And Controller Pay Homage To The N64

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This is notably a TKL (tenkeyless) keyboard that omits the numpad, but that can be a benefit for users with limited desk space. Otherwise, you're looking at a standard, solid, themed mechanical keyboard from 8BitDo here whose appeal will depend on your affinity for the aesthetic. If this one doesn't appeal to you, 8BitDo's NES tribute or Apple II tribute keyboards may suit you better.