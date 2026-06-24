8BitDo's Slick New Translucent Keyboard And Controller Pay Homage To The N64
That detail in addition to the Clear Blue 8Bitdo Ultimate 2 Wireless Controller using an Xbox button layout instead of a Nintendo one does shake the core conceit of this N64 a little bit, but I'd argue this is still fair play. After all, 8BitDo has already released a modernized N64 controller (and wireless adapter) recently, and ModRetro is soon to release a series of FPGA-powered N64 clones, complete with four transparent colorways.
The Clear Blue 8BitDo Ultimate 2 Wireless Controller is already available for purchase and shipping, and makes for a compelling alternative to Xbox controllers or other generic gamepads for PC and mobile platforms. The Ultimate 2 Wireless Controller leverages premium features including TMR joysticks with RGB lighting, trigger mode switching, two extra back buttons and bumpers, and even motion control for use with Steam Input or other supported applications. Priced at $59.99 on Amazon and with this nostalgic color scheme, the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 is fairly compelling.
The most important feature is actually a little buried in the details, though. Not only does the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 Wireless Controller have a 1,000Hz polling rate, but it actually supports that on both wired and 2.4GHz wireless connections with an included adapter. The charging dock is also included, which is almost unheard of in this price range.
As for the Clear Blue edition of the 8BitDo Retro 87 Keyboard, interested readers will sadly have to wait until August 14th for the unit to actually ship. Otherwise, for the $99.99 USD asking price to preorder the unit from 8BitDo (this one's not yet available on Amazon), you'll receive both the keyboard and a pair of matching 8BitDo 'Super Buttons' that you can program to your heart's content.