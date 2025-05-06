8BitDo Launches Ultimate Wireless 2 Flagship Controller With Swappable Parts

While 1st party gaming controllers from the likes of Microsoft (Xbox) and Sony (PlayStation) often are more than enough for most gamers, there are more versatile third-party options on the market. 8BitDo, well known for its controllers and other gaming accessories (like the recently-launched Retro R8 Mouse N Edition), has its new Ultimate 2 Wireless controller jam packed with features.
One of the key features is a swappable trigger system, going from full analog triggers to a tactile switch click. When you're not gaming with it, you can also set it down on its included dock. This dock doubles as both a charging stand and a wireless 2.4G connection interface when plugged into your Windows PC.
Retailing for $59.99, it comes in a variety of color options, including...
The Ultimate 2 Wireless works via a 2.4G dongle, and is meant for use on Windows and Android devices. You'll get an impressive 1,000Hz polling rate, along with TMR joysticks, too. 8BitDo also has a Bluetooth version that works with the Nintendo Switch, called the Ultimate 2 Bluetooth controller. It has features such as motion controller, and wake-on-shake.
The controller itself has a simple design, and is very comfortable to hold in your hand. One of the biggest worries that gamers typically have with their controllers pertains to the joysticks, with stick drift often becoming an unavoidable problem. With the TMR sticks In this controller, you're getting stick-drift free performance along with higher resolution overall. TMR is an upgrade over hall effect thumbticks, and has better response times together with lower power consumption, too. We wish every new controller came with these type of thumbticks at a minimum, reducing worry for many gamers.
For a controller package under $60, the Ultimate 2 Wireless is certainly a compelling package for PC and Android gamers. There are other competitive products on the market, such as the Flydigi Vadar 4 Pro, but this has some features that may appeal more to a wider base of gamers. Lastly, it's important to note the Ultimate 2 Wireless does have RGB light effects around its thumbsticks, upping its aesthetics to the next level.