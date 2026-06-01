ModRetro M64 Uses AMD FPGA Tech To Revive And Revamp The Nintendo 64
The Chromatic launched to moderate success in 2024, years after the similar higher-spec Analogue Pocket FPGA handheld, and now ModRetro looks to go head to head with the similar Analogue 3D FPGA-based Nintendo 64 clone with its own recipe, the ModRetro M64. Unlike the Chromatic, which used an open source MiSTer FPGA, and the Analogue 3D, which uses an Intel Cyclone FPGA, ModRetro is using an AMD Artix UltraScale+ FPGA with the ModRetro M64. That's right: even FPGA console emulators are not immune to picking a side in the AMD vs Intel war.
For those who might be unfamiliar with FPGAs, an FPGA is a Fully Programmable Grid Array that can be used for ultra-custom hardware; in the context of retro revival consoles like these, that means emulation on a hardware level rather than a software one. In turn, this means that with enough development effort, FPGA-based consoles like ModRetro M64 can totally bypass inaccuracies or latency introduced by software emulation and remain fully compatible with original controller hardware and game cartridges.
At time of writing, little is known about what extra features will be offered by the ModRetro M64 compared to the original Nintendo 64 or the Analogue 3D. ModRetro and AMD do seem quite proud of the device, though, with ModRetro praising the "efficient design, fast fabric, robust toolset, and reliable IP library" offered by the AMD Artix UltraScale+ FPGA.
Based on the HDMI port and existing documentation for the UltraScale+ FPGA, we do expect the ModRetro M64 to support 4K output for Nintendo 64 games. Whether or not that will include 4K internal upscaling or other features is unclear, but ModRetro's phrasing indicates that "delivering new features" is a priority for the M64 alongside completely accurate Nintendo 64 emulation.
The ModRetro M64 also looks much more unapologetically retro than Analogue's machine, complete with clear plastic housings for its M64 available in one of four different colorways. This recalls similar design choices for alternate Nintendo 64 models back in the '90s, but in a more compact form. There's no sign of an N64 Expansion Pak port on the new hardware, but like with Analogue 3D, we expect that functionality to be fully built-in instead of forcing users to peruse the secondhand market for a rare peripheral.
The official reveal post indicates high confidence from AMD and ModRetro in this partnership, and encourages interested readers to sign up for updates at ModRetro's official site.